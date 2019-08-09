BURLINGTON — Luis Contreras allowed just two hits over five innings, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers over the Burlington Bees in a 1-0 win on Thursday.

Contreras (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out six.

The game's only run was scored in the top of the second inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Leugim Castillo scored on a single by Chad McClanahan.

Hector Yan (4-4) went five innings, allowing one run and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out 10 and walked one.

For the Bees, Kevin Maitan tripled and singled twice. Burlington was held off the scoreboard for the 10th time this season, while the Wisconsin staff recorded its 12th shutout of the year.