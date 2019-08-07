DETROIT — Ivan Nova pitched eight scoreless innings, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 8-1 on Wednesday.

Nova (7-9) allowed five hits, walked three and struck out one as he picked up his third win in four starts.

Former Tiger James McCann had three RBIs, while Tim Anderson reached base five times and scored three runs.

The White Sox took three of four games from the Tigers and went 5-2 on their trip to Philadelphia and Detroit.

Detroit loaded the bases with one out in the second, but Nova got Jody Mercer to ground into a double play.

Wellington Castillo had an RBI double in the third, and the White Sox added on in the fifth. Anderson led off with his third hit of the game and scored his third run on José Abreu's double. McCann added an RBI single to make it 5-0 and end Alexander's day.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Kelvin Herrera (oblique) threw a scoreless inning Tuesday night in his second rehab game for Triple-A Charlotte.

Tigers: 2B Josh Harrison (hamstring) and LF Christin Stewart (concussion) both made rehab appearances for Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday. Harrison went 1-3 in his fifth game, while Stewart was 0-4 in his first game.

UP NEXT

The White Sox start a three-game series at home against the Oakland Athletics on Friday, with Ross Detwiler (1-2, 5.72 ERA) opposing Oakland's Mike Fiers (10-3, 3.46). The Tigers start a four-game weekend home series with the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, with Matthew Boyd (6-8, 3.91) facing a Royals pitcher still to be announced.