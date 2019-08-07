Tre Jackson earning high praise

Caleb Grill signed with South Dakota State. Luke Anderson and Tre Jackson didn’t have high-major offers. Big-time programs walked away from Marcedus Leech after a devastating injury.

Iowa State didn’t care at all.

Steve Prohm and the Cyclones have made a habit of targeting under-the-radar recruits, and they’re hoping this group eventually replicates the success of the likes of Tyrese Haliburton, Isaiah Canaan and Cameron Payne, all of whom slipped past evaluators into bright futures under Prohm, first at Murray State and then ISU.

“We know what fits, who can play,” Prohm said Wednesday. “If we got caught up in who was recruiting Tyrese, we would have never went after him. When you watch guys, you have a feel, especially on the perimeter.”

Certainly the Cyclones aren’t ignoring players near the top of Top 100 boards, with Lindell Wigginton and Talen Horton-Tucker both among the best prospects ever signed by the Cyclones in the modern recruiting era, but they’re comfortable getting involved with players whom their coaching peers have either ignored and deemed not equipped for high-major play.

“Watching Tyrese - Nebraska had done a good job with him, but the school to beat I thought was Northern Iowa when we really jumped in there,” Prohm said. “You’ve got to be sure of yourself and your evaluations. This is a job where you’ve got to do a great job evaluating guys. You look at guys long term, how can they project out.”

After reeling in one of the highest-rated recruiting classes in school history in 2018, the Cyclones’ 2019 class was ranked ninth in the Big 12 by 247 Sports with all four players registering as three-star recruits.

There’s reason to be bullish, though.

Grill signed early with former ISU assistant T.J. Otzelberger at South Dakota State despite having high-major interest, and when Otzelberger left for UNLV, high major schools came flocking before he picked the Cyclones.

Leech looked like a five-star prospect before breaking his tibia.

Anderson eventually got offers from SEC, Big Ten and other Big 12 programs after ISU first got involved.

Jackson may have been the least heralded of the group with only his home-state South Carolina offering after ISU, but he’s drawing the ravest reviews from the outset.

“The thing I like about Tre Jackson in the summer (as a prep player) when I saw him,” Prohm said, “is his team always won and he was a competitive kids and can really make shots. He’s really stepped in and done a really good job.”

It helped that Prohm’s assistant James Kane recruited Ja Morant to Murray State, where the South Carolina native blossomed into the No. 2 pick in June’s draft. Kane took the lead in Jackson’s recruitment to Ames.

“I really liked that because Ja Morant is like a big brother to me,” Jackson said of his fellow South Carolinian.

It’s unlikely that all four players will see significant action this season - Jackson and Grill seem to be the best bets - but they’re all getting the benefit of ISU’s foreign tour of Italy, which includes three games after the team travels there Saturday.

“This trip will be good for us and has been good,” Prohm said. “Even if we weren’t going to Italy to play, these 10 practices have been really good.

“We’ve got a lot in offensively. We’ve got a little in defensively. I didn’t want to grind them out. I wanted them to really learn how we need to play and work on some of those actions.”

The trip allows for 10 extra practices in addition to the three games overseas, helping the four freshmen in their hopeful evolution from unloved prospects to Big 12 contributors.

“It’s been a huge help for us getting more plays, getting more used to the style of play, especially developing from high school to college,” Grill said. “That’s been a really big part of us making big strides forward.”