MAT Tumbling and Trampoline recently competed at the 2019 USTA National Championships held in Charleston, W.V., where over 148 teams and over 2,100 athletes gathered to show off their talents in Power Tumbling, Olympic Trampoline and Double Mini Trampoline. This year’s National Championships proved successful for the MAT Team, as they took home the honor of being named the First Place Top Power Tumbling Team in the nation. The MAT Team also had several athletes nominated for awards and scholarships, including Emma and Ella Marting, Kyah Siegert and Maddie Shelton, who were nominated for the Nissen Griswold Athlete of the Year award.

The results for local athletes are:

Tumbling: Advanced Beginner Girls: age 7 - (30 competitors) Landrey Harris, NATIONAL CHAMPION; Sub Novice Girls: age 9 - (52 competitors) Caleigh Anderson, sixth place; Sub Advanced Girls: age 15-16 (18 competitors) Maddie Shelton, NATIONAL CHAMPION RUNNER-UP

Double Mini Trampoline Results: Beginner Girls: age 7- (43 competitors) Landrey Harris, eighth place; Novice Girls: age 9 (52 competitors) Caleigh Anderson, seventh place

Trampoline Results: Novice Girls: age 7 - (27 competitors) Landrey Harris, 14th place; age 9 - (57 competitors) Caleigh Anderson, 10th place