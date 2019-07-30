The Syracuse Post 100 Seniors showed more sixth inning magic against Hartington, when Sam Goering hit a two RBI single to grab a 4-3 lead as Syracuse picked up win No.2 in State competition on Monday, July 29 at Syracuse.

In Sunday’s (July 28) game, Brandon Cavanaugh hit a three-run shot in the sixth that gave Syracuse a 7-5 lead.

Syracuse found themselves down 3-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth.

Max Brammier led off the inning with a walk and Tanner Loecker laid down a soft bunt for a single.

Syracuse had runners on second and third with two outs.

Sam Goering was protecting a 2-2 count in the sixth inning, and poked a fast ball to left field that scored two runs and Syracuse led 4-3 heading into the top of the seventh.

Grant Carlson was in a groove in this contest. Carlson threw a complete game and struck out 11 hitters including the last out of the game. Carlson allowed five hits and three runs in seven innings of work.

GAME SCORING:

In the bottom of the second inning, Max Brammier belted a two out double.

Tanner Loecker stepped up and hit a hard ground ball up the middle and the score was tied 1-1.

With Cavanaugh at second base in the third inning, Wil McCoy drilled a line drive single to right field that advanced Cavanaugh to third base.

Carlson hit into a fielder’s choice and Cavanaugh scored to get Syracuse within one run.

After Goering helped give Syracuse the lead, Hartington went down in order in their last at-bat.

Syracuse scored four runs on eight hits. Hartington scored three runs on five hits. Max Brammier was 2-for-2 with a single and a double; Loecker and Goering, each had two singles; McCoy and Braden LaFollette, each with a single.

Syracuse (2-1) will play at 8 p.m against DCB (3-0) at Syracuse on Tuesday, July 30.

BDS (2-1) will face Pender (2-1) at 5 p.m.