In a season-defining game, Boone’s baseball team was dominant.

Bret Price kept the Ballard batters off balance Wednesday and the Toreadors’ offense scored in every inning except the seventh - a combination that produced a 10-3 victory in a Class 3-A Sub-state final.

The reward is a return to the State Tournament.

“Ever since the season started, our whole goal is to go to Principal (Park),” senior first baseman Jake Lewis said. “Watching all the seniors play last year and what it meant to them, I wanted to be part of that.”

Boone will take a 20-12 record to Des Moines, after completely dismantling 25-9 Ballard on its home field.

Price set the tone, limiting the Bombers to just four hits through five innings.

“I love it when Bret’s on the mound,” Lewis said. “I know he’s going to throw strikes and make the defense work, or strike (hitters) out.”

By the time Ballard started getting a read on Price, the outcome was pretty much decided.

Price helped his own cause with a first inning single, eventually scoring on a hit by Morgan Smith.

The real damage, however, was done in the second inning.

Lewis and Matt Mills started it off with back-to-back singles. Tegan Bock added a bunt single to load the bases with one out.

Price then belted a two-run double to left-center field. Spencer Turner delivered an infield chopper that plated another run.

Smith connected on a deep drive to left field that caromed off the outfielder’s glove, resulting in two more runs coming home.

When the top of the second was over, the Toreadors had produced five runs on five hits and owned a 6-1 lead.

“It’s Ballard,” senior shortstop Derek Rhinehart said when asked about Boone’s mindset heading into the contest. “When we play Ballard, we want to win so bad. We got the best of them tonight, played our game and got the win.”

The rest of the night was spent piling on insurance runs.

Mills doubled in the third inning and scored on a Brandon Rouse single. Dylan Bangs collected an RBI single in the fourth.

“They came out and swung it really well tonight,” coach Charlie Eastlund said of his players. “We knew we were going to have to score a lot of runs to win this game.”

A fielders’ choice RBI by Rhinehart made it 9-1 in the fifth. Lewis blasted a home run in the sixth.

It was the latest big moment for Lewis, who has been on a blistering pace in the postseason, including a double and homer in Monday’s District championship.

“I’ve been using a wood bat in batting practice,” Lewis explained. “I’m really superstitious and I’ve just been seeing the ball well.

“I don’t know if it’s the playoffs or the wood bat I’ve been using.”

Boone is averaging 9.7 runs in tournament play, after losing four of its last five regular-season games.

“We’re just seeing the ball really well,” Lewis said, “and we hope to carry it into Principal Park.”

The Toreadors pushed perennial power Harlan to the brink last year at State, before falling 5-4.

They’ll aim for an extended stay next week, but Wednesday was about savoring an impressive triumph.

“We’re thrilled to be there,” Eastlund said. “We’re going to go there to try and win a game, it’s not just happy to be there.

“But we are thrilled to win this game and get back to the tournament.”