FAIRFIELD — Mount Pleasant High School needed a Mulligan, but there are no do-overs in baseball.

The Panthers and Southeast Conference rival Fairfield played fairly even for six innings. It's that other half-inning Mount Pleasant coach Brent Broeker would like to take back.

Fairfield scored six runs, four unearned, in the bottom of the fourth and defeated Mount Pleasant, 9-2, in the Class 3A, District 10 championship game at Fairfield Middle School Monday night.

Fairfield (26-4) advances to Wednesday's substate final against second-ranked Assumption (30-4) at Muscatine. Assumption advanced with a 2-1 win over Washington at Washington Monday night.

Mount Pleasant ended its season at 21-11.

"If we got that one inning back, it's a tight game," Broeker said. "We've got a young team. Coming into the season, we were supposed to be .500 and we ended up 21-11."

It was the fifth time Mount Pleasant and Fairfield met this season. They split four games in the Southeast Conference.

"We pretty much know where everybody is going to swing," Broeker said. "We have shifts on them and they have shifts on us."

Despite Monday's lopsided score, Mount Pleasant out-hit the Trojans, 10-6, but the Panthers left 13 runners on base. Seven of those abandoned runners were in scoring position. Mount Pleasant had base runners in every inning.

Fairfield entered the game with 36 home runs and added to its total. Senior catcher Kosta Papazogolou, a .472 hitter, gave the Trojans a 1-0 edge by leading off the Trojans' first inning with a home run to left, his ninth of the season. Austin Simpson led off the Fairfield half of the fourth with a solo to right, his 15th of the season. Later in the inning, Papazogolou added his 10th homer, a three-run shot to left.

Simpson is Fairfield's leading hitter at .488.

In five games against the Trojans, "those are the first three home runs against us," Broeker said. "We left a couple fast balls up."

It was that fourth inning that destroyed Mount Pleasant. After Simpson's home run, Mount Pleasant starting lefthander Nik Coble gave up two walks, a hit batsman, a single, Papazogou's second homer and an infield single by Cooper Drish while striking out two. A pair of Mount Pleasant errors made matters worse. Broeker pulled Coble and sent Jaxon Hoyle to the mound. Hoyle needed just three pitches to get Simpson to fly out to left for the final out.

Suddenly, it was 7-0.

Fairfield appeared headed for a five-inning mercy rule victory.

In the fifth, Tristan Waugh led off with a single and moved to second on a fielder's choice. Cole Engel was plunked with a pitch and winning pitcher Caden Jones followed with a two-run double that made the score 9-0 with just one out.

But Carter Ferrill flied out to center and Drew Martin popped up to second to end the inning and keep the Panthers' hopes alive.

Mount Pleasant finally struck in the sixth inning. Dalton Gardner led off with a double to left and Chase Williamson coaxed a base on balls. Two outs later, Clayton Lowery doubled to score both runners.

The Panthers had a runner in scoring position in the seventh, but couldn't push him home. Chase Lamm drew a walk and took second on Papazogou's passed ball. Lamm would advance no farther.

Papazogolou proved he was human in the third inning, as well. With one out, he was hit by a Coble pitch, took second on a wild pitch and third on a fielder's choice. He then attempted to steal home, but Panther catcher Gardner tagged him for the third out.

Corbin Broeker led Mount Pleasant with three singles in four trips to the plate. Lowery was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Hoyle was 2-for-4. Lamm, Trace White and Gardner had one hit each for the Panthers. Coble (3-3) took the loss. He gave up seven runs, just two earned, on four hits and three walks. He struck out five in 3 2/3 innings. Hoyle gave up two runs on two hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Jones (3-1), who entered the game with a 2.02 earned run average, gave up two earned runs on nine hits and five walks in six innings. He struck out three. Elan Ledger pitched the last inning for Fairfield and gave up a single and a walk. Papazoggolou went 2-for-3 with four RBIs.

"We lose three seniors (Lamm, White and Bryce Anderson)," coach Broeker said, "so we'll have to look at some sophomores" for next season.