Cyclones have top-35 nationally per 247Sports

Another longtime Iowa State football target is on board in the program's 2020 recruiting class.

Daniel Jackson, a three-star wide receiver out of Cibolo, Texas, announced his commitment to the Cyclones on Sunday afternoon through his social media account. Jackson had more than a dozen Power 5 offers, and has visited Arizona State and USC.

Committed‼️ pic.twitter.com/X194Nxcn61

— Daniel X. Jackson (@xdanieljackson) July 21, 2019

According to 247Sports, Jackson is a top-65 player in the state of Texas and the No. 84 rated receiver nationally. The 6-foot-1, 209-pound soon-to-be senior caught 66 passes for 1,044 yards and eight touchdowns in 2018.

Jackson visited ISU in June, according to 247Sports, which was sandwiched in between visits to USC and Arizona State. He also had offers from other Big 12 schools at Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and TCU.

With his commitment, Jackson vaulted up to be the No. 2 prospect in ISU's 2020 recruiting class — behind Buffalo (Minn.) quarterback Aidan Bouman. Jackson is also the third receiver in the class, joining Aidan Bitter and Xavier Hutchinson.

ISU, which has 17 verbal commitments, is currently ranked No. 32 nationally with its 2020 class, according to 247Sports. It also has the third-ranked class in the Big 12.