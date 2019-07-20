The bats were sure out and about Friday night for the Dallas Center-Grimes baseball team as they clobbered over ten hits en route to a 15-0 four-inning pounding of non-conference foe Creston.

In front of the hometown crowd, the Mustangs clobbered the ball with nearly every batter earning at least one hit on the night. In similar fashion to the final game of the season, the Mustangs clobbered two home runs in the game. The first of two came off the bat of Bryce Jermier who launched a three-run shot off of the scoreboard to give the host Mustangs an early 3-0 advantage. After DC-G pitcher Logan Smith accumulated four strikeouts across the first one and a half innings, the offense picked the junior up even more in inning number two with a four-hit, three-run second inning.

That second inning scoring action started out with Chase Stratton legging out his second triple of the season. Sophomore Luke Rankin picked up his lone hit of the game which just so happened to produce his ninth RBI of the 2019 campaign. Bryce Jermier had a night to remember despite just four innings of play as he totaled a team-high 4 RBI’s for the game, the fourth and final of which came on a sacrifice fly to center field, breaking open the Mustang lead 7-0.

The Mustangs really salted things away in a bizarre bottom of the fourth inning complete with a run scored on a drop third strike, a failed pickoff attempt, and a three-run blast by Isaac Boley, his third home run of the season. All of that helped to boost the Mustang lead up to a 15-0 mark which would officially end the game and send DC-G on to the district final.

On the mound, Logan Smith dazzled the Creston lineup to the tune of eight strikeouts without a single run allowed. It was a strong rebound from Smith who was touched up for five hits and six runs in his last outing. It felt like Smith fully redeemed himself and he spoke about his performance following the win.

“It felt great to come back strong like this because I know I can be dominant,” said Smith. “I felt like I was locating my fastball really well which made the rest of my pitches seem really effective.”

It was certainly an outing worth remembering for the junior and it was one that pleased the likes of head coach Byron Peyton.

“Logan certainly had to be on point with his fastball tonight and he sure was,” began Peyton. “He’s a guy that can really devastate opposing lineups if he has it going like he did tonight.”

On the offensive side of things the Mustangs picked up at least one home run for the third time in the past three games, something that’s right in line of what coach Peyton wanted.

“This is what you want to see once you hit the postseason, the hitting is not only strong but consistent,” said Peyton. “Nearly every swing is clean through the zone and one of the biggest things is how our players are seeing the ball. When kids hit home runs or hit any type of extra-base hit it’s because he saw the ball well and was able to place the bat well through the zone.”

As a result, the Mustangs have made their way to a district title game for the first time in over three seasons. Their reward will be a rematch with long-time rival ADM, a match-up DC-G is really looking forward to as expressed by Logan Smith.

“We didn’t play our game last time we played them and to get another shot at them is big,” began Smith. “It’s even bigger that it comes in the postseason which will feel better if we win.”

The two teams will square off Monday, July 22 back in Dallas Center with first pitch set for 7 p.m