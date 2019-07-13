The Nebraska City Post 8 Juniors opened up the first round of districts with a 8-0 win over Falls City where Zach Tesarek gave up two hits and no runs on Friday, July 12, at Hickman.

With the game scoreless in the top of the second inning, Falls City had the bases loaded and no outs.

Second baseman, Leighton Whipple picked up a hard ground ball and fired home for the force out.

Falls City hit a pop-up and catcher Zac Albrecht drifted back to make the catch.

Tesarek struck out the next hitter and NC got out of the inning unscathed.

In the bottom of the third and a runner at third, Evan Wehling grounded out to shortstop to score a run and NC led 1-0.

Riley Wehling led off the bottom of the third with a single and later stole second. Brayden Betts hit a hard ground ball to left field for an RBI and NC was on top 2-0.

After a Quintin Holman double, Adam Dia nailed a two RBI single and Nebraska City had a 4-0 advantage.

In the bottom of the fourth, Betts smacked an RBI single and Holman belted a double to left field that scored Colby Hoback. Dia would later score on a passed ball and Zac Albrecht poked a RBI single to right field and NC would go on to get the win.

Tesarek started on the hill for Nebraska City. He threw 4.2 innings and allowed two hits, six strikeouts, and no walks.

Nebraska City scored eight runs on 11 hits. Falls City scored no runs on two hits.

Riley Wehling and Betts piled up three singles each; Holman, two doubles; Albrecht, Tesarek and Dia, each with singles.

Nebraska City will face Auburn on Saturday, July 13, at 2:30 p.m. @ Hickman.