Those sirens you might be hearing off in the distance aren’t coming from the Jack Trice Stadium videoboards that rise above the field. It’s the hype train blowing its way into Ames at the thought of what this new incarnation of the Iowa State football team can offer.

In each of the last couple offseasons, there has been a modicum of preseason interest in Matt Campbell’s teams, but not enough to move the needle. That’s not the case this summer.

ISU was picked by media that covers the Big 12 to finish third behind only powerhouse programs Oklahoma and Texas. That’s somewhat uncharted territory for a program that was only picked that high twice before — and that came when the league still had divisions.

Along with the other nine Big 12 teams, ISU will descend on AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas at the beginning of the week for the league’s annual football media days. The Ames Tribune looked at a few league-wide storylines earlier this week. Now it’s time to look at ISU itself.

1. How will ISU handle the preseason expectations it faces?

This is perhaps the biggest question that faces ISU going into year four of Campbell’s tenure. And it doesn’t have so much to do with being unable to handle pressure in big moments, but more so how players and coaches alike can avoid any sort of extended adversity.

In each of the last two seasons, there have been slumps or challenging stretches. In 2017, ISU started 6-2 with two top-five wins before losing three of its last four games in the regular season. In 2018, a 1-3 start turned into an 8-4 regular season and Alamo Bowl appearance. There is a blueprint to turn things around after rough stretches, but good health and fast starts could propel the team and its potential into another echelon.

A third-place finish — or Big 12 title game appearance — is realistic for the Cyclones. If that comes to fruition, however, chances are ISU was able to remain healthy, quarterback Brock Purdy elevated his game from the previous year and some of the position groups that raise the biggest questions were able to figure things out.

2. How has a full offseason developed Purdy?

He wasn’t one of the ISU players selected to attend Big 12 media days — JaQuan Bailey, Marcel Spears, Josh Knipfel and Deshaunte Jones are going — but the ceiling for this team is going to largely fall on the sophomore quarterback. He’s thought to be a top four quarterback in the league, and maybe top three alongside Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, Texas’ Sam Ehlinger and Baylor’s Charlie Brewer.

It’s well known the Cyclones haven’t had the same starting quarterback for a full 12-game regular season since Ames native Austen Arnaud in 2008. Some of that turnover has been due to injury, and some to inconsistent play. Purdy has proven himself to be the right quarterback at the right time for ISU, though, and should end the streak if he can avoid big hits. The most intriguing thing about him is going to be what he’s added or tweaked in his game.

Purdy completed 66.4 percent of his passes last year, but enjoyed playmakers like Hakeem Butler and David Montgomery to alleviate pressure. There will undoubtedly be skill players that step up in 2019, but Purdy will have to be the engine that powers the offense. His maturity has often been lauded, so he should be well positioned to transition into his new role within the offense.

3. What could the depth charts at wide receiver and defensive back look like?

Because of the loss of Montgomery to the NFL, most will assume the biggest hole to fill is the running back spot. It’s certainly important, but a committee of Kene Nwangwu, Sheldon Croney, Johnnie Lang, Breece Hall and Jirehl Brock is going to produce at least a serviceable back — a more experienced offensive line will help too. It’s the loss of Butler and senior defensive backs Brian Peavy and D’Andre Payne that could prove to be trickier.

Datrone Young and Anthony Johnson are the odds-on favorite to be the starting pair at cornerback with Greg Eisworth, Braxton Lewis and possibly Rice graduate transfer Justin Bickham starting at safety. But sorting out depth, especially the kind that can be trusted, is going to be a process that plays out through preseason camp.

Some of the names to watch for safety are Arnold Azunna, Lawrence White, Isheem Young and Amechie Walker. Tayvonn Kyle and Keontae Jones could be cornerbacks with Richard Bowens and Jaeveyon Morton as the safety/cornerback hybrids.

At receiver, Tarique Milton and Deshaunte Jones almost certainly have starting spots locked up, as well as Arkansas graduate transfer La’Michael Pettway. Landen Akers, Darren Wilson, Sean Shaw Jr. and Joseph Scates are in the next tier, but new names could arise as the season gets closer.

4. Is this the year the offensive line takes a step, and how does Tom Manning’s return affect it?

One of the toughest aspects of the rebuilding project Campbell and Co. undertook in 2016 was remaking the offensive line. Skill positions, and even the defensive line, were much quicker fixes. There is no shortcut to offensive line coaching, but this could be the year that group takes a much-needed leap.

Julian Good-Jones, Collin Olson, Colin Newell, Josh Knipfel and Bryce Meeker all have lots of starting experience with Trevor Downing and Joey Ramos nipping at their heels for reps. Don’t forget about redshirt junior Sean Foster either. Offensive line coach Jeff Myers’ appointment in 2018 was a smooth transition from Manning, but the return of the offensive coordinator gives that position another set of eyes and ideas to play off.

In each of the last couple years, it’s taken the line a few games into the season to fully settle in and find a rhythm. That adjustment period has to last no more than two games for ISU to get off to the start it wants if a Big 12 title game appearance is going to be a goal.

5. How can the defense continue to stay ahead of the curve of Big 12 offenses?

Defensive coordinator Jon Heacock took a group that allowed 32.7 points per game the year before his arrival and built them into arguably the best unit in the Big 12 with three starters on the line that could play in the NFL at some point. He’s found hidden gems like Mike Rose and helped players like Peavy and Eisworth blossom into all-Big 12 players.

The toughest challenge facing the Cyclones defense now is how to stay ahead of the schemes produced by Big 12 offenses.

ISU didn’t pioneer the 3-3 defensive scheme, but have run it as well as one could hope the last couple years. That will likely be the base it operates out of in 2019, but the staff will look for wrinkles to keep offenses off balance. How it uses players like Will McDonald, a linebacker/defensive end hybrid, and disguising coverages could be the key to staying on its perch atop the Big 12.