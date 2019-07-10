Blaise Gunnerson (Carroll, IA/ Kuemper Catholic School System), University of Nebraska commit and the No. 2 overall prospect in the state of Iowa, officially committed to the 2020 All-American Bowl. Having been selected to play in the twentieth edition of the All-American Bowl, Gunnerson will play in the annual East vs. West matchup on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC at 12:00 Noon CST, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.