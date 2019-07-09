The Burlington High School softball team ended its long stay in the Mississippi Athletic Conference in style, sweeping a doubleheader from Davenport Central on Monday at Davenport.

The Grayhounds won the opener, 8-4, then took the nightcap, 10-, in six innings.

In the first game, BHS scored single runs in the first, fourth and seventh inning, plated three in the fifth and two in the sixth. Bryanna Mehaffy went 2-for-2, while Makaylin Powers and Carley McGinity each went 2-for-4. McGinity had a triple and drove in a run. Lydia Allen-Barnes drove in three runs, while Powers, Alivia Fawcett, Adessa Brandenburg and Kayla Norton each had an RBI. Brandenburg tossed a five-hitter to improve to 12-6.

BHS scored four runs in the third and six in the sixth in the second game. Powers tossed a one-hitter to improve to 8-9. She also had a double and two RBIs. Mehaffy went 2-for-3 to lead the Grayhounds, while Norton slugged a home run. Allen-Barnes had a pair of RBIs, while Fawcett, Norton and Mackenzie Blythe each knocked in a run.

"After a 31-year stretch competing in the MAC, it was nice to go get two wins in our final games," BHS coach Larry Heath said.

BHS (21-16 overall, 7-11 MAC) hosts Fort Madison in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Thursday at Wagner Field.

PREP SOFTBALL

FORT MADISON 1, WB-ND 0: Olivia Williams' RBI-single in the third inning was all Fort Madison needed and the Bloodhounds nipped West Burlington-Notre Dame at Barb Carter Field in West Burlington.

No. 9 hitter Vanessa Golowach led off the third with a single, stole second and scored on Williams' hit. They were the only two hits given up by losing pitcher Lauren Summers, who walked one and struck out eight. Former WB-ND player Cassie Powers was the winning pitcher, also fanning eight batters.

WB-ND managed three hits against Powers — singles by Reagan Engberg and Morgan Flowers and a double by Elise Oleson.

West Burlington-Notre Dame (23-11) hosts Davis County Wednesday in a Class 3A, Region 1 game. Fort Madison (14-16) ends its regular season today, hosting Davenport West.

CENTRAL LEE 7, WASHINGTON 3: Winning pitcher Makenna Hall and Zoe Eschman both went 3-for-4 with a double to lead the Lady Hawks to victory at Washington.

Daly Brisby and TiAhnna Bryant both had two hits. Hall had two RBIs and Eschman, Bryant and Cloey Davis each had one.

"About seven games ago, I changed my lead off hitter. I put Makenna Hall at the leadoff spot. She had never hit there before. It provided a spark to the team. It was just an energy thing. The way she was hitting the ball just sparked the team. They were all hitting tonight. You just never know. These last few games, they’ve really come around. I couldn’t be any more proud of these kids because of the way we started the season and now the way we are ending the season. We are really hitting our strid," Central Lee head coach Darrell Krehbiel said. "I want to take this into the postseason with us because we play Louisa-Muscatine and they are ranked No. 2. We were supposed to play them during the regular season but we didn’t get to. It would’ve been nice to see if they had any weak spots out there that we could take advantage of. We’ll go in Wednesday and give give them all we got. We have a game plan that we are working on. The main thing we have to do is go in there and execute it.

"There wasn’t any secrets to the way we played tonight, it was just Makenna Hall. She wanted the ball and she wanted to pitch. It is her last regular season game. She took advantage of it. She was emotional after the game because she know it was her last regular season game. She really cares. She was 3 for 4 with a double and reached base on a fielders choice. So she was at 1,000 percent for us tonight. She added another double to her record because she has the mark for home runs at Central, doubles and triples and I think she might have the RBI record. I still need to look through the book and find out if she has that record too. She has been an awesome player for us for her five years."

Central Lee ended its regular season at 9-18. The Hawks play No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine Wednesday at Letts in the first round of Class 3A, Region 3 tournament.

WEST BRANCH 10, MEDIAPOLIS 0: Hannah Schiele banged out three hits to lead West Branch past the Bullettes in the Class 2A, Region 8 tournament at West Branch.

Lexie Peak, Nicki Henson, Bailey Donohoe, Taylor Thein and Lexi Klinkkammer each had two hits for West Branch. Winning pitcher Kaiya Luneckas limited Mediapolis to two hits — a double by Olivia Moehle and Jayde Eberhardt's single. Moehle was the losing pitcher.

Mediapolis ended its season at 0-24. West Branch is 17-17.

PREP BASEBALL

NEW LONDON 11, FORT MADISON 7: The Tigers banged out 13 hits and knocked off the Bloodhounds at Fort Madison.

Shae Summerfield, Carter Allen, Jax Boyer, Kooper Schulte and Connor Schoenbein each had two hits for New London. Allen homered. Boyer tripled and Darius Whaley and Ryan Richey each doubled for the Tigers. Whaley and Schulte had two RBIs each. Whaley was the winning pitcher. Jason Thurman and Landes Williams each had two hits for Fort Madison. Thurman doubled and had three RBIs. Williams also doubled and was the losing pitcher.

Fort Madison (13-13) hosts Central Lee in a doubleheader today. New London (8-10) hosts Highland today.