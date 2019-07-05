ISU will host Seton Hall and Iowa, travel to Oregon State

The Iowa State men's basketball non-conference schedule for the 2019-20 season is set, and will feature a handful of marquee games.

It was announced ISU will play in the Battle 4 Atlantis holiday tournament in the Bahamas, but the true home and road games could provide some of the most intriguing matchups.

ISU will host Seton Hall on Sunday, Dec. 8 in Hilton Coliseum and Iowa in the Cy-Hawk game on Thursday, Dec. 12. In their only true road game of the pre-Big 12 schedule, the Cyclones will play at Oregon State on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The non-conference slate also features home games against Mississippi Valley State — the first game of the year on Nov. 5 — Northern Illinois, Southern Mississippi, UMKC, IPFW and Florida A&M.

2019-20 ISU non-conference schedule

Nov. 5 – Mississippi Valley State

Nov. 9 – at Oregon State

Nov. 12 – Northern Illinois

Nov. 19 – Southern Miss (Battle 4 Atlantis Campus Game)

Nov. 27-29 – Battle 4 Atlantis (Alabama, Gonzaga, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, Seton Hall, Southern Miss)

Dec. 4 – Kansas City

Dec. 8 – Seton Hall (Big 12 / BIG EAST Scheduling Alliance)

Dec. 12 – Iowa (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)

Dec. 22 – Purdue Fort Wayne

Dec. 31 – Florida A&M

Jan. 25 – at TBA (Big 12 / SEC Challenge)