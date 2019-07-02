ZEARING — Colo-NESCO junior Shawn Gilbert started to feel it in his arm in the middle innings of his stint on the mound. He is used to throwing a few innings here and there, but each time he went out, the sense that he might pitch the entire game against Colfax-Mingo became clearer.

“It was kind of weird getting used to it,” Gilbert said. “Around the second or third inning I started to feel what was going on, started hitting my spots and pitches, so it was working.”

It wasn't the outing Gilbert maybe expected, but it was the performance Colo-NESCO needed in a 6-2 home win against Colfax-Mingo on Monday night. Just three days after falling in a no-hitter to Janesville, the Royals (11-9) coupled stingy defense and timely hitting to get the victory.

Gilbert moved to 3-1 as a starter on the season and allowed just three hits against the Tigerhawks (7-10). Colfax-Mingo's Brady Berkey knocked a single to left field in the top of the first and Trysten Ross was walked. Both runners scored on an error at second for a 2-0 lead. Colo-NESCO locked things up, however, in the bottom half of the first inning.

The Royals put their first five batters on base, with a single down the third-base line from junior Jack McKinney scoring two runs to give his team a 3-2 lead — Spencer Hansen had an RBI single in the previous at-bat. Colo-NESCO ran away with things after that.

“We may not always be getting hits, but they're putting the ball in play more,” Royals coach Brandon Frohwein said. “That makes the defense have to make plays. As you saw tonight, they made a couple errors too, which helped us out and score a few runs.

“I've seen progression as far as the work. Our outfield at the beginning of the year was pretty scary, but now I'm pretty confident in them.”

Colo-NESCO built a 5-2 lead after the first inning, and came up with big defensive moments to stymie Colfax-Mingo. The Royals turned a 1-6-3 double play in the top of the second, and got out of two bases loaded jams in the third and fifth innings.

Gilbert, who owns .212 opponent batting average, threw four strikeouts in his complete-game outing, and credited his defense for helping him out of tough spots. Even with two errors that prolonged a couple innings, it was the Royals' ability to step up that gave Gilbert confidence.

“Without the defense, I wouldn't be where I was. They were outstanding,” Gilbert said. “I didn't have very many strikeouts, so it was all just pop-ups, grounders and double plays. They were just here for me, and have been here for the team all year.”

Frohwein said with the loss of eight seniors last year, and nine of 10 players Monday night being non-seniors, he was prepared to go into the early part of the season with a trial-and-error type of mentality to find his best defensive unit. That's not quite how things turned out, however.

“I got lucky,” he said. “We kind of locked in positions early in the year. Trevor Burg has been one of our best defenders all year and had a couple (errors) there, but had that huge catch at the end of the game. It's 1A baseball, you're going to have off nights.

“But everybody across our infield has been really solid all year. They pick each other up. We got the bases loaded, but got that key groundout there. They just play for each other and play as a team. I know it's cliche. Our stats aren't amazing, but they win games.”