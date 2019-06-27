Makaylin Powers fired a one-hitter in the nightcap and helped Burlington High School secure a 4-1, 9-1 sweep of Danville in a non-conference softball doubleheader at Wagner Field Wednesday night.

Powers (7-6) gave up just an RBI-double to Makenzie Morris in the fourth inning. She walked one and struck out six in seven innings. Megan Topping went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Grayhounds. Adessa Brandenburg was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Powers drove two runs home. Ava Smith was the losing pitcher.

In the first game, Powers singled and homered, driving in two runs, in three trips. Alivia Fawcett doubled for Burlington. Brandenburg (8-5) was the winning pitcher. Morgan Waste led Danville at the plate with two singles in three at-bats. Haiden Molter was the losing pitcher.

Burlington (16-12) returns to Mississippi Athletic Conference action tonight, facing Pleasant Valley in a doubleheader at Bettendorf. Danville (6-11) plays Cardinal in a SEI Superconference South Division game at Eldon today.

KEOKUK 12, MEDIAPOLIS 2: Abby Arrowood doubled, singled, scored a run and drove in two more to lead the Chiefs past Mediapolis at Keokuk.

Gracie Koeber and Abby Thompson each had two hits for Keokuk. Koeber had a triple. Mahayla Arrowood, Thompson and Abby Arrowood doubled. Mediapolis had three hits for extra bases — a triple by Jenna Hartman and doubles by Mackenna Bandy and Hallie Mohr.

Keokuk (2-23) plays at Fort Madison in a Monday Southeast Conference doubleheader. Mediapolis (0-21) hosts Pekin today.

HIGHLAND 5, NEW LONDON 2: The Huskies scored all of their runs in the second inning and held on for a win over New London at Riverside.

New London senior pitcher Chloe Heitmeier surrendered no earned runs, but suffered the loss. She gave up five hits and three walks while striking out four in six innings. The Tigers' Kaylor Schulte had a double and an RBI. Layney Loyd also had an RBI.

New London (7-12) hosts West Burlington-Notre Dame today. Highland improved to 13-7.

PREP BASEBALL

NOTRE DAME 7, DANVILLE 0: Lucas Anderson tossed a two-hit shutout and Notre Dame defeated Danville in a SEI Superconference South Division game at Winegard Field.

Anderson struck out 15 Bears while walking two. He gave up a double to eighth grader Kyler Schwartz and a single to senior Tristan Miller. Drew Chiprez paced Notre Dame with a double, a home run and three RBIs in two trips. Ryle Koenig tripled and had two RBIs.

Notre Dame (11-4) hosts Van Buren in a South Division game today. Danville (1-14) hosts Cardinal today.

WEST BURLINGTON 14, W-MU 4: Austin Mixer went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Falcons past Winfield-Mount Union at West Burlington.

Tyler Dameron and Kody Payne both went 2-for-3. Dameron had a double and two RBIs. Kaleb Allen finished with three RBIs and Zach Krantz doubled. Cordell Scarborough was the winning pitcher. Collin Simmons doubled for Winfield-Mount Union.

West Burlington (7-11) plays at New London today. Winfield-Mount Union (1-15) plays at Lone Tree today.

MOUNT PLEASANT 9, MEDIAPOLIS 8: The Panthers needed an eighth inning to edge Mediapolis in a non-conference game at Mount Pleasant.

Clayton Lowery led Mount Pleasant at the plate with a 4-for-5 outing. Chase Williamson, Dalton Gardner and Trace White each had two hits for the Panthers. Nik Coble had three RBIs and Williamson added two. Coble was the winning pitcher, pitching the final four outs. He gave up no runs, one hit and no walks while striking out two.

Mount Pleasant (14-5) hosts Washington in a Southeast Conference doubleheader today. Mediapolis (16-6) hosts Pekin in a SEI Superconference North Division game today.

FORT MADISON 21, WAPELLO 7: Nine different Bloodhounds had at least one RBI and Fort Madison coasted in a non-conference game at Wapello.

Jason Thurman went 2-for-3 with three runs and four RBIs to lead Fort Madison. Landes Williams was 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs. Reed Fehseke doubled and had two RBIs. Brandon Reichelt also had two RBIs. Keaton Mitchell paced Wapello with two singles, a run and two RBIs in four trips. Joseph Stewart was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Aiden Housman doubled. Chase Witte added two RBIs.

Fort Madison (10-12) hosts Keokuk in a Southeast Conference doubleheader Monday. Wapello (6-14) plays Louisa-Muscatine in a North Division game at Letts today.