West Burlington High School senior first baseman Alycia Jackson had every right to smile as she rounded the bases one last time Wednesday night at Barb Carter Field.

Jackson had just cracked a towering home run to dead center field against Winfield-Mount Union sophomore Madie Anderson, one of the top pitcher in the state. It proved to be the game-winning hit in a 6-0 West Burlington win on Senior Night.

It wasn't the first time Jackson heard a 'pop' on the field. Just one year ago, she tore her anterior cruciate ligament pitching in a junior-varsity game for the Lady Falcons. It ended her junior year almost before it began, relegated her to team manager and led to a long, grueling rehabilitation process that took months after surgery.

A year later, in her final regular-season game at Barb Carter Field, Jackson couldn't help but smile as she was mobbed by her teammates at home plate after the fourth-inning blast.

"I was happy. There's nothing better than a home run on your Senior Night," said Jackson, who extended her hitting streak to 10 games with her third home run of the season. "It was fun because I've been playing since I was four-years old. It's my first love. It was tough, but you have to do what you have to do to get better."

"She's a senior that has really stepped up and really done an outstanding at first base and at the plate," WB-ND head coach David Oleson said. "That's pretty cool for a senior. That's awesome."

Jackson's home run leading off the fourth inning broke a scoreless tie between two of the state's top pitcher in Anderson and WB-ND eighth-grader Lauren Summers. Jackson jumped on an inside pitch on Anderson's first pitch and turned on it, sending it soaring over the fence to give the Lady Falcons a 1-0 lead.

"She pitched me inside and I saw it. It was slow for me. It slows down when you play so much. You just know it's there and you just swing effortlessly. The last two at-bats she pitched me inside first pitch, so I knew it was coming. I had time to prepare," Jackson said. "I had a feeling, but I knew I still had to run it out to first, just to be sure. It was nice to be able to round the bases and have my teammates there to pick me up when I touched home plate."

"The knee injury she had was just awful when it happened. It was one of those that was just immediate pain and down on the ground. She had surgery. She's battle back and worked hard," Oleson said. "She's doing a great job at the plate. She has really stepped up. She's doing a great job at the fourth spot."

WB-ND (18-7) added another run in the fourth, Reagan Enberg, who was 3-for-3, singled, advanced on singles by Summers and Lexy Davis, then scampered home on a wild pitch.

The Falcons tacked on four more runs in the fifth. Engberg singled in Addy Kellen and later scored on a passed ball. Senior Morgan Flowers later had a two-run single to end the scoring.

"Morgan came through with runners and second and third and got both runners home. She's one of those kids in the last two years that have had clutch hits late in the game. That's discipline on her part. She's great in left field. I think she'll do good things out at SCC," Oleson said.

W-MU (13-8) had two runners on in the first inning against Summers, but the eighth-grader struck out Liana Sweezer to end the threat. The Lady Wolves got Carlee Sloan to third base with one out in the third, but didn't score. W-MU had singles by Anderson and Molly Miller in the seven, but couldn't score.

Summer struck out 10 batters. Of her 93 pitches, 67 were for strikes.

"She's doing a great job. She hasn't been quite on like she was last week. She struggled a little bit. That's just where the mental focus has to come in and take over. We've been working with her on it. She's doing an outstanding job as an eighth-grader," Oleson said.

"She's a really good pitcher. With her and Madie, we knew it was going to be a pitchers' duel. It was a good game," W-MU coach Walt Jackson said. "We made contact with the ball. We just couldn't find the gaps. They got some balls into play and connected two or three hits in a row and that's the story of our season. We hit the ball well, we just don't find the gaps. We usually have one bad inning."

W-MU;000;000;0;—;0;3;1

WB-ND;000;240;x;—;6;11;0

WP — Lauren Summers (17-5). LP — Madie Anderson (13-7). Leading hitters — West Burlington-Notre Dame: Reagan Engberg 3-3, Lexy Davis 2-2. 2B — Madelyn Stutsman (WB-ND). HR — Alycia Jackson (WB-ND). RBI — West Burlington-Notre Dame: Morgan Flowers 2, Jackson 1, Engberg 1.

Records: Winfield-Mount Union 13-8, West Burlington-Notre Dame 18-7.