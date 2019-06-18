It’s been a recurring theme for Jayettes softball this season: Play a near-perfect game with one or two innings throwing everything for a curveball.

Ever since the 11-3 win against Lewis Central in the first week of the month, the Jayettes have been searching for that closing ability. Through the first couple innings with visiting Winterset, Perry was hanging tight in a 0-0 contest, shutting down the Huskies through 2 2/3 innings.

Perry was on the verge of closing the inning out after a group of eighth and ninth graders teamed up for an impressive out, inching closer to get the Jayettes up to the plate. Then it happened. Everything changed.

The Huskies put up eight runs, easily cycling through the order as the third out eluded Perry at every turn.

“We’re just not mentally tough yet. We’re getting there,” Perry head coach Tina Lutterman said.

Perry responded with one run in the bottom of the inning, getting Jasmine Shriver across the plate. The next inning was a return to the form shown through the first eight outs of the Winterset’s night against Jayna Kenney. But as the fifth inning rolled around, another posse of errors bogged down the Jayettes, putting another five runs on the board.

Winterset jogged out of town with a 13-1 win in tow as Perry made more contact at the plate but ultimately led to quick outs made by the Huskies defense.

Lutterman said that it’s still a step in the right direction for the team, going beyond the box score.

“Part of it is just believing,” she said. “If you put the ball in play and you hit it hard, that’s pressure on the defense and it’s going to crack. It’ll eventually fall apart somewhere and we’ll find our way into there. But we’ve got to just keep working and doing what we need to do.”

The Jayettes get a day for rest but return to action Wednesday hosting Carroll (10-8).