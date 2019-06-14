Every team that has taken a road trip to Van Meter has run into a brick wall on the softball diamond. The only team to score more than three runs on the Bulldogs’ turf was top-ranked ADM at the start of the season. Now Woodward-Granger adds its name to the list after putting five runs on the board in the second side of the doubleheader Thursday, June 12.

The other end of the story is Van Meter winning the first matchup 12-2 followed by a 15-5 game to send the Hawks home early. Still in rebuilding mode, Woodward is taking the small, personal victories when they can. Getting the bats moving against a top tier team like the Bulldogs is definitely among them.

“I just think they finally kind of have a pressure lifted off of them,” W-G head coach Jessica Wyant said. “Before, it was expected to hit it at the fence every time. But now it’s just clicking. They’re seeing it out front and they’re making good plays on the ball wherever it might be.”

None of that was truer than the bottom of the third. The Hawks not only threatened to win but took the lead with a four-run inning, becoming the first team since ADM to score four or more in an inning against Van Meter.

That all started with Ava Petersen coming in with the bases loaded, turning in a double followed by Katelyn Scharlau running in to threaten Van Meter’s lead. The Bulldogs made a pitching change from Molly Blomgren to Haley Forret but it didn’t matter, as Chloe Houge landed on second base as well, taking a 5-4 lead on a Van Meter error.

Wyant said that’s the type of inning they aspire to, avoiding keeping runners stranded on third base. That set a good example for Van Meter moving forward, posting 11 runs over the next two innings to grab the 15-5 win.

It was a significant improvement over the first half of the evening’s 12-2 loss, especially in the field, bringing the errors down from six to two. The Hawks also found a couple more consistent bats throughout the whole night with Scharlau going 4-for-6 and Brylee Bice hitting 3-for-5, the only two to grab hits in both games. As a whole, the team also made improvements getting the ball in play, striking out just once in the second half.

“We’re taking things step by step,” she added. “We definitely saw a lot of good things in this game. It’s not all bad. The score doesn’t really reflect what we’re thinking. It would be nice to get a W but we’re getting small wins.”

Woodward-Granger will have a handful of opportunities to pick up its next win with a tournament Saturday in Woodward.