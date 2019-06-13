After tripping the last three games, the Jayettes traveled to Adel ready to give No. 1 ADM (14-1) a run for its money Wednesday, June 12. Down one frame, the two exchanged empty innings but Perry (3-12) quickly learned why the Tigers are at the top of the class, running to an 11-0 win before the fifth inning.

“We came out and we were ready to go,” Perry head coach Tina Lutterman said. “They got ahead, got some hits in there. Just couldn’t keep up with that.”

In the top of the second, Perry had moderate success looking to set the pace by getting Peyton Tunink on to second base but followed her with cold bats to leave the inning empty-handed. The Tigers reacted with a two-run inning and didn’t look back, striking nine runs over the next two full innings.

As ADM ran up the score, Perry proved it’s not going to lay down easily. Catcher Gabby West had a couple of collisions at first base to prevent a number of runs but delayed relays home came moments too late, leaving Perry in a metaphorical and physical cloud of dust at the plate once Sarah Moews ran in for the first tick.

“Gabby’s aggressive, so she’s going to put some fight into it and she’s going to play her position to the best of her ability,” Lutterman.

On the distributing end of West was Tunink who pitched Perry’s four innings as the Jayettes looked to build momentum. Perry baseball found a seismic shift down the block as Kaleb Olejniczak drove in four runs with an inside the park round-tripper. Lutterman said the team’s looking that same “chink in the momentum” to get the ball rolling again.

With eighth-grade phenom Aliya Yanga pitching for ADM, finding that gap in the defense proved futile as the Jayettes. Nine of Perry’s outs came on strikes while they found the bases six times with two hits and four walks.

Perry has a chance to defend its turf at home on Thursday against visiting Saydel (3-8).