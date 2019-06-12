Heading into the last frame down 4-1 in the first half of a doubleheader with Panorama (4-10), Woodward-Granger was three outs away from starting a fresh losing streak. W-G had lost the night before against ACGC on the heel of a three-win weekend, and facing a shutout on Tuesday, June 11, the Hawks did something they had not all season: They fought back and proved the odds wrong.

Before Tuesday, W-G had scored four or more runs six times — three from the previous weekend’s tournament — during the season. Hitting that peak in a single inning is even rarer, making a come from behind win all the more improbable in the last inning. That changed once team captain Maddy Danti drove in the final two runs to skirt by the Panthers in a 5-4 win, also marking W-G’s first walk-off win of the year.

The Hawks trotted out all the same starting with Brylee Bice running off Allie Moore’s hit. Chloe Houge followed with a double to deep right field, giving a chance for Moore to run in and close the gap. Expecting the outfielder to catch it, Moore slowed up to tag third and missed the window to run home. In stepped one of the team’s rising stars, freshman Emma Anderson, to cancel out that miss opportunity by driving in both Moore and Houge.

Building momentum down 4-3, Audrey Simmons changed up the pace with a bunt that moved Anderson to the corner, helping load the bases for Danti. The rest is history. With a Panthers error, in ran the last two runs to walk out the game for the Hawks’ fourth victory in five games, ready for more doubleheader action.

The win kicked off the evening in exciting fashion, setting up a battle of offenses to close the night. In the second round, the Hawks fell just short of victory in a 10-9 loss. While it resets the win streak, it proved they’re swinging and running at new heights to cover their tracks left by the defense.

Since the coaching change, W-G holds a 4-6 record and have scored four or more runs in the past seven meetings while they hit that milestone just once before.

Woodward returns to action with a Thursday doubleheader at Van Meter.