Squaring off in non-conference competition with Gilbert (7-8), Perry softball was a near-copy of the baseball team. Jumping to an early lead, the tide quickly turned in favor of the Tigers and left the Jayettes reeling with a 9-4 loss. The Jayettes now stand at 3-11 on the season.

After letting up just one run to the Tigers in the second inning, the Jayettes turned the corner with two runs from Adriana Eastman and Cassidy Heck to take the 2-1 lead.

Gilbert stole that momentum and never slowed up the rest of the way, powering its way to innings of three and five runs to keep the lead out of reach.

Perry still kept at it, as Lydia Olejniczak rounded home in the fourth after a double and Jayna Kenney ran through in the seventh in hopes of a late rally.

Kenney was also on hand pitching for all of Gilbert’s at-bats, letting up 10 hits and a walk in the process with two strikeouts. With 11 total runners on base, the Jayettes defense allowed nine through with seven coming off fielding errors, bringing Kenney’s earned runs to only two. Gilbert allowed one earned run to the Jayettes.

Perry will travel to Adel (13-1) on Wednesday followed by a meeting with Saydel (3-7) in Perry on Thursday.