Making his way back to the race top that is Texas Motor Speedway, Grimes native Brett Moffitt earned a top 15 finish in the SpeedyCash.com 400.

Driving his newly minted number 24 Chevrolet truck, the reigning Truck Series champion placed 11th in a field of 32 drivers. After earning the fourth spot to start the race, Moffitt cruised to his eighth straight top 20 finish after beginning the season with a 26th place finish at Daytona. Aside from the season opener, Moffitt has finished cleanly in his last eight races, including his 11th place finish Friday, June 7.

Moffitt was able to do so despite not having led a single lap all race long. For his efforts, the five-year racing pro produced 26 points, giving him 324 total points on the season so far.

For his season up to this point, Moffitt has averaged a finish of tenth place or better with five of those finishes being top ten finishes. Three of those top ten finishes have ended up fourth or better including a fourth-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway, a third-place finish at Martinsville Speedway, and his best finish of the season, a second-place performance at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to begin the month of March on Friday, March 1.

Next up for Moffitt is a race he is all too familiar with and one which has brought him vast amounts of success lately. Come Saturday, June 15, Moffitt will embark once again upon the M&M’s 200 presented by Casey’s General Store. It was the same location that produced one of his first top finishes in the NASCAR Truck Series of his career. The scene will be set at the Iowa Speedway in Newton and the event will kick off beginning at 8:30 p.m.