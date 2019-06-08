Little did Maddy Danti know when she stepped up to the plate in the second inning against Perry on Saturday that she would start something so significant for Woodward-Granger softball.

With the game tied 0-0 and Ava Peterson on base, she made direct contact with Jayna Kenney’s pitch to drive in the first run of the afternoon and take a 1-0 lead. The Hawks didn’t look back from that point, running to a 13-7 win over the Jayettes to grab their third consecutive win at the Woodward-Granger Softball Classic that ran June 7-8 after wins over Council Bluffs Lincoln and Lewis Central. It’s the first three-win series and highest run total W-G has had since the 2017 season.

Things are running like clockwork with the team’s first three wins of the season now with interim head coach Jessica Wyant in her first week as the Hawks skipper.

While the win over Perry holds great significance learning to hold a big lead, the morning round against Lewis Central was equally important. The 12-11 win was the first time the team has gone into extra innings and marked the team’s first come from behind victory, scoring five runs to force extra innings winning the eighth inning 4-3.

That momentum only took a brief pause in the afternoon as Perry shut the Hawks down the first inning. Eight runs followed the team’s next two trips to the plate. In a weekend full of new accomplishments, they added one more to the laundry list in the third inning by cycling through the batting order for the first time this season.

Danti got things moving in the second inning but it was Natalie Weaver that kicked it into high gear in the third, bringing in Chloe Houge. The Hawks were far from satisfied as Weaver crossed home plate next. Katelyn Scharbu followed suit. Of the next five batters, four ran through, turning the base path into a cloud of dust en route to the monster inning to lead Perry 8-0.

Everyone that took an at-bat in milestone win turned in at least one run with Houge, Weaver, and Brylee Bice each scoring twice. Bice was also responsible for three RBIs in the fifth taking advantage of the ducks on the pond. That was set up by the team’s new-found appreciation for base running. Houge and Emma Anderson led that evolution with a couple of swiped bases and a rare bunt from the team.

“[Emma and Chloe] just have a good mindset. Their softball IQ is really high. So they read the ball, they see the situations. They’re really aggressive wherever they’re at. So they can figure it out on their own and don’t need a lot of coaches help,” Wyant said. “It just gives us a lot of space to do some more [creative] stuff. When they’re out there, they’re pretty deadly.”

The afternoon was further driven by Rian Jamison pitching a quiet but effective outing. She didn’t have a strikeout until the final inning when she recorded all three outs. Even with seven runs going through, Wyant said Jamison was effectively doing her job.

“We’ve been talking about serving it up on a platter for her outfield and infield on routine ground balls, pop flies,” Wyant said. “She’s been doing a great job of that. So it’s nice that she can rely on her defense and I don’t think we could do that before. It’s nice that they can back her up and she can lean on [the defense].”

Moving forward from these three wins puts the team in rarified air. Going from 14 losses to three wins in a row calls for a renewed intensity, Wyant said.

“We are a pretty solid team when we have our intensity up because it translates all over the field,” she added. “So we just have to do a little better job of coming out at the beginning of the game with it.”

Woodward will return to action on Monday with a visit to ACGC. A win would mark the Hawks’ first four-game win streak since 2016 when they won 20 games.