Still within the first week of the coaching change, Woodward-Granger softball is starting to move its foot out of the past but has yet to completely break free. Hosting Pleasantville for a doubleheader Thursday, June 6, the first game ended 15-0 in four innings to get the second game started ahead of schedule.

Just as they’ve done in previous doubleheaders, the team got a second burst in the second game in response to the premature ending. Led by two runs from freshman Emma Anderson, the Hawks put four runs on the board but were outpaced 9-4 by the Trojans, ultimately dropping W-G to 0-14 on the year.

“The last game we had a pretty good response to the first one,” head coach Jessica Wyant said. “So it was nice that they came out and had a nice response to [that loss] and scored two runs from the beginning.”

Leading off with Natalie Weaver scoring, Anderson came through next to take a 2-0 lead. The celebration didn’t last long though as Pleasantville not only matched the Hawks’ first inning but went up 5-2 in the second, cycling through the batting order,

W-G is taking the small victories though as the four runs matches their total against BCLUW in a 14-4 loss. Among those wins is becoming just the second team to score four runs against Pleasantville which is now 10-2 on the season. It’s also the first game the Hawks scored more than three runs while allowing under 10.

“We just got to figure out how to come out with that same intensity the first game which we’re kind of feeling out and getting that figured out,” Wyant added. “Hopefully that gets changed soon.”

The Hawks host a two-day tournament next starting with Council Bluffs Lincoln on Friday followed by meetings with Perry and Lewis Central on Saturday.