Lauren Summers fired a two-hit shutout and led West Burlington-Notre Dame at the plate in a 3-0 SEI Superconference South Division softball win over New London at West Burlington's Barb Carter Field Thursday night.

Summers improved to 7-3 in the circle. She singled and doubled in three trips to the plate. The Falcons' Addy Kellen had a triple and two RBIs. Morgan Flowers added an RBI. Kara Krieger led New London with a double. Chloe Heitmeier was the losing pitcher.

West Burlington improved to 5-0 in the South Division and 8-4 overall. The Falcons play at Mediapolis today. New London (6-3) plays at Fairfield today.

MUSCATINE 9-4, BURLINGTON 8-3: Burlington led in both games, but rallies gave the Mississippi Athletic Conference sweep to Muscatine at Wagner Field.

In the first game, Makaylin Powers ripped a grand slam homer in the sixth to give Burlington an 8-6 lead, but the Muskies tied it in the seventh and won the game in the eighth. Alivia Fawcett, Lydia Allen-Barnes, Makenzie Blythe and Bryanna Mehaffy each had two hits for Burlington. Allen-Barnes, Blythe and Carley McGinity each had an RBI. Rylie Moss led Muscatine with a triple, two singles and three RBIs. Kaitlyn Lathrop homered. Carrie Nelson was the winning pitcher; Powers (1-3) took the loss.

Burlington led the second game 1-0 for the first three innings. McGinity led Burlington with two singles and an RBI in three trips. Allen-Barnes doubled. Powers and Fawcett each had an RBI. Nelson and Lathrop doubled for the Muskies. Maura Chalupa was the winning pitcher; Adessa Brandenburg (1-4) suffered the loss.

Burlington (3-7, 0-6 MAC) plays Washington and Ankeny at Creston today. Muscatine improved to 8-3 (4-2).

NO. 6 L-M 6, WAPELLO 0: McKenna Hohenadel and Mallory Hohenadel each had two hits and two RBIs to lead No. 6 (Class 3A) Louisa-Musatine to a North Division win at Wapello.

Mallory Hohenadel doubled, the only extra base hit of the game. Hailey Sanders (6-0) pitched four innings for the victory, giving up one hit and one walk while striking out 10 Arrows. Kylie Sanders pitched the final three innings and gave up one hit and two walks. She fanned five. The shutout dropped Louisa-Muscatine's team earned run average to 0.25.

Sammy Ewart and Aliyah Lolling each had a single for Wapello.

Louisa-Muscatine (9-0) plays Durant and North Linn at Eldridge today. Wapello9 (5-7) hosts Cardinal today.

FAIRFIELD 14-13, KEOKUK 2-0: The Trojans swept Keokuk in a Southeast Conference doubleheader at Fairfield.

Keokuk (0-6) hosts Mount Pleasant in an SEC doubleheader today. Fairfield improved to 8-6.

PEKIN 14, MEDIAPOLIS 4: Zoey Wright and Emily Coleman each had three hits to lead Pekin to a North Division win at Packwood.

Wright doubled and homered. Catie Messer and Josie Wolter each had two RBIs for Mediapolis.

Mediapolis (0-9) hosts West Burlington-Notre Dame today. Pekin is 3-6.

W-MU 4, LONE TREE 0: Madie Anderson fired the shutout to give Winfield-Mount Union its seventh straight victory in a North Division game at Winfield.

Liana Sweezer singled and doubled for the Wolves. Carlee Sloan doubled and drove in two runs.

Winfield-Mount Union (7-1) plays Wilton at Fairfield today. Lone Tree slipped to 1-7.

PREP BASEBALL



BURLINGTON 14-4, MUSCATINE 4-8: The Grayhounds split a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader with Muscatine at Wayne Duke Field.

In the first game, Burlington scored four runs in the first inning and eight in the second inning. The Grayhounds' Reece Wissinger led all hitters with a single, two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and four RBI in four plate appearances. Teammate Drake Parks went 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs and Taylor Bunton scored four times on 2-for-4 hitting. Brock Dengler was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Jacob Hardy drove two runs home on a 1-for-3 outing. Mason Fort was the winning pitcher. He gave up four runs on seven hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out seven.

Joey Martinez and Ricardo Pena each had two hits for Muscatine in the first game. Zach Eversmeier was the losing pitcher, lasting just one and two-thirds innings.

Burlington (3-7) plays Davenport North and Davis County at home Saturday. Muscatine is now 4-2.

VAN BUREN 2, NOTRE DAME 0: Jaxon Thomas fired a one-hit shutout and Van Buren handed Notre Dame its first loss in a South Division game at Keosauqua.

Notre Dame's Brady Oleson doubled in the seventh inning to end the no-hit bid. Thomas struck out nine Nikes. Ryan Wolf led Van Buren with a single and double in three trips. Nick Skerik was the losing pitcher.

Van Buren (5-1) hosts Lone Tree (3-3) today. Notre Dame (4-1) hosts Highland today.

WEST BURLINGTON 11, NEW LONDON 8: The Falcons picked up their third straight victory in a South Division game at West Burlington.

West Burlington's Austin Mixer was the winning pitcher and he went 4-for-4 with a double at the plate. Zach Krantz and Dreyton LaVeine each had three hits and Tate Nelson had two. LaVeine and Krantrz each had four RBIs.

Ryan Richey led New London with three hits and Conner Schoenbein had two.

West Burlington (3-6) plays at Mediapolis today. New London (1-6) plays Louisa-Muscatine at Letts Saturday.

LONE TREE 13, W-MU 6: Winfield-Mount Union banged out 12 hits, but Lone Tree shaded the Wolves at Winfield.

Christian Gerot, Jacob Ford, Dawson Bergthold and Nick Crow each had two hits for Winfield-Mount Union. Gerot and Crow doubled. Crow had three RBIs.

Winfield-Mount Union (0-6) hosts Danville today. Lone Tree is 3-3.

MEDIAPOLIS 12, PEKIN 1: The Bulldogs needed just five innings to defeat Pekin at Packwood.

Mediapolis (6-1) hosts West Burlington today. Pekin dropped to 5-4.

L-M 5, WAPELLO 4: Louisa-Muscatine edged the Indians in a North Division game at Wapello.

Michael Danz went 2-for-3 to lead L-M. Danz and teammate Chase Kruse both doubled. Wapello's Tate Kronfeldt led all hitters with three singles in four trips. Jared Woerly was the winning pitcher and Danz got the save. Chase Witte took the loss.

Louisa-Muscatine (2-4) hosts New London Saturday. Wapello (2-4) hosts Cardinal today.