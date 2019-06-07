Baseball was briefly a contact sport in Perry on Thursday, June 6. Not intentionally, but it came with more bruises than some football games. That was all just a byproduct of the close game between Ballard and Perry in the opening innings before the Bombers took the game from the Bluejays 6-2.

Ballard opened the evening with two runs from its first two batters, ultimately threatening to put up even more on the board with three more on base but Keghan West was able to retire the inning from the mound before it got ugly.

Kaleb Olejniczak and Justin Stammer got the Jays off to the exact same start as Ballard, leveling the playing field at 2-2. That’s where things took a turn for the more eventful off the scoreboard.

A pitch got away from West, hitting Ballard’s Sam Petersen square on the helmet, leading to a brief pause in the game that descended into further madness as three Bombers crossed the plate to take the lead and never look back, taking advantage of Perry’s errors in the dirt.

West walked away from the night allowing just one earned run as the Bombers runs came almost entirely off fielding errors, with one ground ball almost taking Kato Dougan out of commission for an inning, ultimately returning to action to soldier on and pitch the final inning.

In a rare sequence of events, the Bluejays actually finished with more hits than their opponent while still losing the run total. Perry went 6-for-24 at the plate while Ballard got just two hits off West and Dougan. The majority of the damage came from the six walks, putting more advantageous runners in scoring position for Ballard.

With the loss, Perry falls to 0-7 while the Bombers jumps to 8-1. The Bluejays next gear up for a road trip to Gilbert on Tuesday.