It was another good day at the office for Woodward-Granger working a double shift Thursday, June 4 against Pleasantville. The Hawks took a couple of innings to ramp up but won the first game 4-1 followed by a 9-4 win to close out the night with all the trademark traits that have led the Hawks to their 10-0 start to the season. More than anything, the team has shown a tremendous amount of patience in every aspect of the game.

“Both games were slow,” head coach Eric Evans said. “We felt like we weren’t going to lose but just kind of walking through the first game. But a win’s a win. But it was kind of slow. But the second game we started doing what we do.”

The first game was a test as the Trojans surrendered just four hits and put just two more on base on balls. They even managed to slow up Reese Jamison who has been on a roll since moving to the top of the order. He extended his hitting streak to seven games but went 1-for-4 in the first half and improved to 2-for-4 in the second but took two strikeouts looking. In all, he drove in four runs and scored twice himself.

Jamison has had his name called to get the team rolling over the past couple weeks, as has Joe Rhodes and Brandon Worley but the Hawks continue to prove there’s plenty more in the arsenal. Thursday was Jack Grell’s night to show what he’s about stepping up to the plate.

“[He] basically won the game,” Evans said about the second game. “It was 2-2 [in the fifth], he poked it in and then it just started going from there. So he had the big hit of the game.”

In the opening game, the second baseman went hitless but found his way to home and drove in another run. Grell crossed the plate twice more in the second game going 1-for-2 and had another RBI.

“It’s never the same guy. It’s never the same guy closing the games out. It’s never the same guy having the big hit making the big play,” Evans said looking at the season as a whole. “It’s kind of scary on good their confidence can be.”

Further proving Evans’ point, the pitching staff, eighth-grader Collin Nardini logged his first career win pitching 1 2/3 innings without an earned run. In the first matchup, Jay Dorenkamp and Trevor Simmons took the mound, with the former picking up the W while Simmons hasn’t pitched a full inning since the third game of the season.

W-G takes a break for the weekend but returns to action Monday with a trip to ACGC.