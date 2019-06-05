After taking the W on Tuesday against Greene County, Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to Bondurant-Farrar on June 5 presented a new learning opportunity for the Jayettes.

The loss is the smallest margin of the season for Perry and marks the second-straight game that was decided by one run. But unlike the 7-6 win against Greene the day before, were unable to hold to the lead after getting on the board first. This makes it two consecutive outings that the Bluejays were able to take the lead first, but with a number runs coming late for Bondurant, made that a short-lived lead though there were a number of opportunities.

Bella Nath was the first to cross home plate, taking the 1-0 in the third inning followed by freshman Macy Killmer getting on to third, and senior Adriana Eastman to second on a double. Despite getting past first, the inning retired with Nath as the lone scorer.

Perry wouldn’t get into scoring position again until the fifth inning with Nath on third base of a Bondurant error. With the Jayettes holding to nothing but walks and singles until that point, there was at a minimum. But without backup firepower, Bondurant found a window to pounce, scoring in the sixth and seventh to close the evening. The Tigers’ two runs are the fewest they’ve had in a win and the sixth-lowest of the season, averaging 5.5 runs.

The Jayettes have a busy schedule ahead with a home game with Ballard on Thursday and on the weekend meets with Ogden and Woodward-Granger. With Bondurant handily taking down W-G and Greene County a week ago, Perry has an exciting chance to move up after hanging with the Tigers all night.