On a three-game skid, Bondurant-Farrar looked to defend its turf with Perry in town. Jumping to a 5-0 lead in the third inning fast-tracked that goal for the twinning Bluejays. Once again, the difference came down to won broken inning for Perry which now falls to 0-6 to start the season.

Bondurant jumped to a 1-0 lead in the second inning, a score Perry would match in the seventh inning as senior Kaleb Olejniczak drove junior Keghan West. That wouldn’t be enough for a last-second rally, though.

In the third inning, junior pitcher Avery Meister found himself pitching with bases loaded. Moments later, senior outfielder Jordan Collins drove them all home for a grand slam. A matter of seconds was all it took to change the evening’s narrative.

The night wasn’t without positive signs of growth, though. West’s run in the seventh ended Perry’s two-game scoring drought that extended into a third game from May. It was also his first time on base this season, hinting at an improved offense with West in the lineup. The team’s five total hits are also the second-highest mark this season.

Meister didn’t slouch on the rubber. The grand slam throws stats into a spiral but with eight strikeouts to just five walks on 101 pitches, he had one of the team’s more successful outings of the season, improving upon his four K’s in the opener.

Perry returns to its home base Thursday night against Ballard which took down Bondurant by three runs a week ago.