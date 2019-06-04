After claiming their first win over the weekend, Perry started a search to keep climbing the ranks. Carlisle got in the way on Monday but on Tuesday, June 4, the Jayettes accomplished a couple more firsts with a 7-6 win over Greene County.

While they handily took down IKM-Manning on Saturday 12-1, that single run allowed had the Jayettes behind the count for half an inning. Against Greene County, they took the lead and never looked back en route to the win, also marking freshman pitcher Jayna Kenney’s first win.

It was also her first complete game since the season opener against Des Moines Christian, marking a more consistent effort with a season-high four strikeouts and didn’t walk a single batter. That performance was helped even more by the supporting cast on defense, committing only two errors, while the offense took advantage of five Greene errors while the Perry bats swung at full force, sending eighth-grader Lydia Olejniczak across home plate for the first run.

Olejniczak also had a perfect night at bat going 3-for-3 with a double. But it wasn’t just the young guns making their mark. Senior first baseman Adriana Eastman scored three times and added drove in two more runs.

After her performance Tuesday, she has firmly planted herself as one of the team’s X-factors as she was responsible for four runs against IKM as well. Senior Cassidy Heck was responsible for two RBIs as well. At third base, freshman Macy Killmer put together another three runs.

With two wins over the last three games, the Jayettes are quickly figuring out the keys to their season and will have a chance to make it three W’s with a visit to Bondurant-Farrar on Wednesday.