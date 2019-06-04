After grabbing their first W of the season over the weekend, the Jayettes took one step backward against Class 4A third-ranked Carlisle with a 10-0 loss on Monday, June 3.

While the 10 run differential stings, it is only exaggerated by a six-run inning by the Wildcats in the third. Peyton Tunink was out in the circle for the first three innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits and four walks. She was then replaced by Jayna Kenney in the fourth to close out the game, finishing with two earned runs.

Despite the Jayettes being unable to get across home plate, head coach Tina Lutterman said she saw encouraging signs.

“I like how we battled back and played the game with our hearts rather than in our heads,” Lutterman said. “The team made some really great plays, which shows me they are listening and getting some confidence.”

It was a step back from the 12-1 win over IKM-Manning that saw Perry notch 13 hits and had star-making turns from freshman Macy Killmer (6 RBI) and senior Cassidy Heck (3 RBI, 1 stolen base). But against an undefeated opponent, Perry dug its heels into the dirt, unwilling to go softly and walked away with three hits, right in line with a number of Carlisle’s previous opponents.

The Jayettes will look to jump back into the driver’s seat Tuesday night against Greene County who’s looking for its first win of the season.