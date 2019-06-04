Fans likely remember last time the Woodward-Granger took on Ogden. The Bulldogs stopped the Hawks dead in their tracks in the district semifinals. But there’s another game that’s been stuck to the Hawks for the better part of the year, the perfect game.

Ogden’s ace Jacob Craven struck out seven Hawks that day en route to the Bulldogs’ 3-0 win. On Monday, June 3 he returned to that same spot in hopes to repeat. W-G leadoff Reese Jamison had other plans in mind, getting on base right from the start to help propel the Hawks to a 4-3 win, improving to 7-0.

Ever since Jamison was moved up from the three-spot to leadoff, the shortstop has got back his mojo and went a perfect 3-for-3 with a run and RBI to get things moving for the Hawks.

W-G head coach Eric Evans said Jamison has gone through a great metamorphosis over the past few games, returning to the form that made him a star on the “juggernaut” team from two years ago.

But don’t set expectations too high to mention this team in the same breath as that team. Evans said they’re taking it one game at a time, and once they reach 25 straight wins like in 2017, then that comparison can be made.

Getting to that peak will take more performances from the whole roster, like catcher Joe Rhodes’ two RBIs, and players like Bryce Achenbach and Pacey Moats continuing to work the basepath.

Evans has been highly complimentary of his bullpen this season as well. His “four-headed monster” put forth one of its heads again Monday with junior Alex Bice in the first four innings, holding Ogden to just five hits but with four walks, let up three runs, creeping up on the Hawks’ narrow lead.

In stepped Caden Easter for some relief to chase the Bulldogs off his lawn. Like Craven last year, his performance was nothing short of perfect.

Over three innings, Easter fanned six batters and didn’t allow a single hit or walk to close out the game, registering his first save of the year, adding to his two wins as a starter.

But don’t call this a grudge win for the Hawks. Evans said he always enjoys taking on Ogden and coach Dick Smith because of the great “respect for both sides.” These games are more like family reunions for the two, and for now, the Hawks have bragging rights until June 24 when they make the trek south to Ogden.

Next up for W-G is a quick jog to Madrid on Tuesday followed by a doubleheader at home with Pleasantville on Thursday.