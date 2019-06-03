Although the season didn’t end in a state tournament run, it was still a solid season for ADM boys soccer in 2019 and as a result, seven different Tigers earned All-Raccoon River Conference honors.

ADM, who earned at least a share of the conference crown for the second straight season, finished the season with a 12-6 overall record with a 6-1 mark inside the Raccoon River Conference.

Of the seven total Tigers who made the All-Conference list, five of them earned first-team honors including Justin Annear, Josh Pike, Sam Bardwell, Brad Freiemuth, and Owen Meier. The five Tigers marked the highest by any one team inside the first team.

Pike was the scoring leader of the bunch and led ADM with a mark of 18 total goals scored this season. Those 18 goals marked the fourth-best scoring total across the entire conference. Pike also finished sixth in the conference in total points earned with 42. Junior Justin Annear was ADM’s leader in assists with eight, a mark that ranks fifth best inside the Raccoon River Conference. Annear also totaled eight goals scored on the season.

As for the second team All-Conference team, the Tigers yielded senior Braidon Lee who totaled eleven goals scored, one assist, and 24 total points earned on the season. Meanwhile, Cody Anderson earned honorable mention honors.