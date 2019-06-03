After handling Collins-Maxwell last week, the Jayettes were one step away from reaching the state tournament. With the win, a familiar obstacle came into view for Perry with a trip to ADM up next on Monday, June 3 for the regional final.

The Jayettes made it to the final round last year as well but fell to the Tigers in a 2-1 loss, which leading-scorer Natalie Martinez said gave Perry all the more motivation to win Monday. Perry wrote the same opening and middle chapter to the season this year but hoped to turn a new page against ADM this time to write one more triumphant chapter.

A fresh page was turned through the first three quarters holding the game to double zeroes well beyond halftime. But the last page ended in heartbreak as the Tigers skirted away with a 1-0 win, making one more play than the Jayettes whose season came down to a matter of inches in the rain.

With the season on the line, Perry played one of its most physical matches of the year, stretching the field with renewed urgency to match the top-ranked Class 2A team. As the rain intensified, so did the game that resembled a mirror more than it did a soccer match.

Once the rain subsided and the field flipped, the Jayettes patiently worked downfield, finding fresh targets to work with as the Tigers trapped Martinez (holding her to just one shot all game). Hannah Peterson found one of the rare open spaces near the right corner to strike over the goalie’s head to send the crowd into a fury of excitement to take the lead, only for the ball to skirt off the top and keep the game at 0-0.

In a game with shots coming at a glacial rate, it was a rare window of opportunity to take the game with goals being a rare commodity.

It wasn’t until 12 minutes remained that ADM found its chance to take the lead. Perry goalkeeper Kim Castillo had been on fire all evening, recording nine saves including one where she left her post to aid a crack in the defense. After saving the game with that move, it opened up a lane for the Tigers to walk through the backdoor, getting past Castillo and in for the goal, evidently to take the win.

In a well-fought game, the Jayettes close the season falling to one of the most competitive teams in the state heading to its sixth straight state tournament. Perry finishes the year 8-10, battling through a number of injuries but still managed to get to the same high level set last year.