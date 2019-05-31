Perry entered Friday knowing the biggest challenge of the year had rolled into town to end May. In just four innings, ADM showed exactly why it started the season as the No. 1 ranked Class 1A team. The Tigers walked away with a 10-0 win with an abbreviated game lasting just five innings before being called.

“This is the number one team in the state,” Perry head coach Tina Lutterman said after the game. “We’re going to do what we can do and keep building up until we can do what we want to do.”

Unable to accomplish the team’s goals for the end of the season yet, the Jayettes are still searching for their first win of the season, falling to 0-4. Meanwhile, ADM sprinted to its sixth win of the season before sunset to stay undefeated thanks to a deadly combo of defense and offense.

ADM pitcher Abbie Hlas came out throwing a wide range of pitches, tossing a level of heat the Jayettes haven’t encountered this year. She allowed just one hit on the night to Peyton Tunink while Lydia Olejniczak touched second base after she was walked early on, but ultimately unable to advance to home plate.

On the opposite end of the game, the Jayettes put two pitchers on the mound between freshmen Tunink and Jayna Kenney. Tunink came in for a change of pace after the defense struggled to keep runners off base with Kenney pitching the first 4 1/3 innings. Under her watch, there were 15 total runners on base with a good majority coming off hits down the center that created a chaos in the outfield keeping the Tigers at bay.

“That’s what their limits are. So our defense knows we need to be stepping up and making more of those plays,” Lutterman said. “We’re going to be busy in the outfield when we’re playing. And same with shortstop. Same with our infield. You have to expect balls coming your way all the time.”

Tunink came in for some extra reps with nine runs on the board and managed to grab Perry’s lone strikeout of the evening, leaving a good baseline for Perry to look back at when the season closes.

“At the end of the season we won’t be the same team that we are now and we’re going to have to take our lumps until we figure out how it’s going to go. And I’m okay with it as long as we’re putting in the effort and we’re trying. We’re making an effort.

The Jayettes next host the Paul and Maryann Graves Classic on Saturday, June 1 kicking the event off with Baxter at 9:30 a.m with IKM-Manning and Van Meter also in attendance.