While Woodward-Granger baseball was battling I-35, the softball team could be well-heard chanting on the adjacent field. The noise of encouragement coming from the Hawks dugout is unmistakable. After two losses in the doubleheader, they’re still searching for a win this season but there’s no doubting the team’s enthusiasm looking to change that.

“There’s a lot of energy,” head coach Owen Hunter said after the games.

If maintaining a high decibel level for the entire game counted on the scoreboard, the Hawks would have walked away with two easy wins. But after I-35 hit the mercy rule in the first game to win 12-0 after four innings, followed by a 10-1 win in the second matchup, the Hawks have more work to do to get into the win column.

The evening almost exactly mirrored the doubleheader with Earlham the week before. W-G couldn’t get on the scoreboard the first game that finished before seven innings, then the next game was completed with the Hawks scoring. Hunter said the goal is to start turning that around so it doesn’t take two games to get on the board.

“As the season progresses, it’s something that can be remedied a little bit,” Hunter added. “It can be, but we have to able to show up every day and play a game for seven innings.”

Hunter said the team also has to become more efficient from the mound, noting the nearly 20 walks on the night that put W-G in a hole.

The team tried to remedy the situation by rotating the bullpen, getting reps for some of the younger pitchers to change up pitch movement but couldn’t find the right code.

But ultimately, he said he feels better about where the group as a whole is at this point in the season compared to 2018.

W-G will next take on Bondurant-Farrar (2-5) in Woodward on Friday, May 31.