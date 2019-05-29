Iowa is back in the Gavitt Games men's basketball event, and will get a home game out of it.

The Hawkeyes will play host to DePaul on Nov. 11 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, one of eight games in the event which pits Big Ten against Big East teams.

The Hawkeyes haven't played in the event since 2016, when they lost to Seton Hall at home. Iowa is 1-1 in the event, having won at Marquette in 2015.

Iowa has a 2-1 lead in the all-time series against DePaul. The last time the two faced off was in the 1995 NIT, when the Hawkeyes won, 97-86, at The Mark of the Quad Cities in Moline, Ill.

The Blue Demons went 19-17 last season, finishing as the runner-up in the College Basketball Invitational. Iowa went 23-12, reaching the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The Hawkeyes' schedule next season will include a road game at Iowa State on Dec. 12 and a neutral-court game against Cincinnati at the United Center in Chicago on Dec. 21. Iowa will play Creighton in Las Vegas Invitational on Nov. 28, with a game against either San Diego State or Texas Tech on Nov. 29.

Iowa will also play in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, likely a road game, in early December.

Other home games on the nonconference schedule are SIU-Edwardsville, Oral Roberts and Kennesaw State. The Hawkeyes also will get two home games as part of the Las Vegas Invitational.