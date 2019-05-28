PARIS — World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and king of clay Rafael Nadal on Monday cruised into the second round of the French Open while Serena Williams had to overcome a scare as the famous trio started their bids for more tennis milestones.

Djokovic brushed away Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 as he looks to complete a second career non-calendar year Grand Slam.

Nadal was as ruthless in his 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 over German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann as he ran is extraordinary Roland Garros record to 87-2 in search of a record-extending 12th title.

Williams is making another attempt to win a record-tying 24th title at the majors, and overcame a slow start in a 2-6, 6-1, 6-0 win over Russia’s Vitalia Diatchenko.

While Hanfmann’s defeat against Nadal was no surprise, the Germans also lost their second best women’s player when 18 seed Julia Goerges crashed 7-5, 6-1 against Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi the day after Angelique Kerber’s exit.

Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki also bowed out, the 13 seed losing 0-6, 6-3, 6-3 against Russian Veronika Kudermetova to end an injury-marred clay campaign, saying she “ran out of steam.”

But fancied fourth seed Kiki Bertens beat French Pauline Parmentier, 6-3, 6-4; with eight-seeded Australian Ash Barty, number 12 Anastasija Sevastova of Belarus and 26th-seeded Rome finalist Johanna Konta also going through.

On the men’s side, Austrian 2018 finalist Dominic Thiem labored to a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 win over American wildcard Tommy Paul, to advance along with 2015 champ Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland.

But Russian 12 seed Daniil Medvedev blew a two-set lead in a 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 loss against France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert, his third straight first-round exit after Madrid and Rome. Georgian 15th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili also went out.

Djokovic, 32, broke 43rd-ranked Hurkacz in the opening game and never looked back en route to his 22nd straight win at the majors which he clinched when Hurkacz hit a return long.

The 32-year-old Serb is the title holder at Wimbledon, U.S. Open and Australian Open, and would repeat the feat of holding all four titles at the same time as in 2015-16, if he lifts the Roland Garros trophy June 9.

Only Australia’s Rod Laver has achieved this twice before, in 1962 and 1969.

“I put myself in a situation where I can actually make history of tennis again and obviously I have very high ambitions for this tournament. It’s not a secret,” Djokovic said.

“I’m focused, I’m determined, and sharp from the blocks,” he added after committing only 14 errors to 27 winners.

Nadal, 32, was also untroubled after fending off the only four break points he faced in the opening game as he took just under two hours for his first-round victory.

He broke the 184th-ranked Hanfmann on his second opportunity in the second game, dictating play with 25 winners and committing only 16 errors to the 34 from Hanfmann who is in the sport despite a significant hearing impairment.

“It was a first round, and I did a lot of things well. Not many mistakes. Being very solid all the time,” Nadal said.

“The first round is more about talking about what I have to do better. What I did very well today is the general feeling … Happy to be through to the second round, and that’s the main thing today and with straight sets, positive feelings.”

Williams has rarely played in an injury-ridden year which showed in the first set which 83rd-ranked Diatchenko won with four unanswered games from 2-2. But the 37-year-old American fought back strong as she took 12 of the following 13 games to avoid a first first-round exit at a major in seven years.

Williams, who is aiming to tie Margaret Court’s record of 24 titles at the majors, said she felt like having “concrete blocks on my feet” early on, and let out a big roar of frustration.

“I was just off, basically. I knew it couldn’t get worse, and I knew I could only go up. That’s what I told myself. I just gotta keep positive,” she said.

The recent Madrid winner Bertens broke Parmentier once in each set and wrapped up matters with her 20th winner, a backhand longline passing shot.

The Dutchwoman said she is not really enjoying her role as a contender but added: “I know that I can do it, but I also know that I can lose in the next round.”

Czech contender Petra Kvitova, the two-time Wimbledon champion, meanwhile withdrew ahead of her opening match, stating a tear in her left forearm which will see her sidelined for around three weeks.