FORT WORTH, Texas — Kevin Na birdied four of the first eight holes and shot a 4-under 66 for a four-shot victory over Tony Finau in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial on Sunday.

Na opened with a two-shot lead and was in front by at least that many for the final 16 holes after putting his second shot inside 5 feet for birdie at the par-4 second. He finished at 13-under 267.

His third career PGA Tour victory, and second in 10 months, came after putting himself in contention with a second-round 62, one off the Colonial record. It was his third score at least that good in a span of six on the cozy course made famous by Ben Hogan.

Jordan Spieth's strong putting disappeared in a 2-over 72 as the Dallas native finished eight shots back to remain without a victory since the 2017 British Open.

Jim Furyk's hopes faded when the 2003 U.S. Open champion went in the water for double bogey at the par-3 13th on the way to a 73. The last of Furyk's 17 career victories was four years ago at Hilton Head.

Finau briefly was within a shot of Na early in the round, and he was two back when Na birdied 14 about the same time Finau had a bogey at 16 to extend the lead to four. Finau, looking for his second career win three years after his first, closed with a 68.

PGA OF AMERICA AND PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Ken Tanigawa overcame a three-shot deficit on the back nine to pass defending champion Paul Broadhurst and saved par on the final hole for a one-shot victory in the Senior PGA Championship for his first senior major.

In only his second year on the PGA Tour Champions, and some 15 years after giving up playing professionally, Tanigawa shot an even-par 70 at Oak Hill to hold off Scott McCarron. The 51-year-old Tanigawa finished at 3-under 277.

Tanigawa drove into a bunker on the par-4 closing hole at Oak Hill, pitched out and hit his third shot to 12 feet, making the par for the victory.

McCarron also shot 70 playing with Tanigawa, a good friend and former teammate at UCLA. McCarron's bid to force a tie ended when he missed a 25-foot birdie putt about a foot to the left.

Broadhurst, who won the Senior PGA at Harbor Shores in southwest Michigan last year, began the day with a two-shot lead, but had a 75 to finish third at 1 under. His chance to force a tie ended when he missed a lengthy birdie putt and three-putted for bogey.

Tanigawa also won at Pebble Beach last year on the PGA Tour Champions. His previous best finish this year was a tie for seventh at the Insperity Championship three weeks ago. The victory makes him eligible for the PGA Championship next year at Harding Park.

LPGA TOUR

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Bronte Law shot a 3-under 67 and held off a series of challengers Sunday to win the Pure Silk Championship by two shots for her first career victory on the LPGA Tour.

Law, a 24-year-old from England who played at UCLA, held a share of the lead after all four rounds and finished with a 17-under 267 total on the River Course at the Kingsmill Resort.

Madelene Sagstrom, Brooke Henderson and 54-hole co-leader Nasa Hataoka tied for second. Sagstrom shot 66, Henderson 68 and Hataoka 69.

Law, who came from 10 shots back on the last day to get into a playoff in the LPGA Mediheal Championship three weeks ago at Lake Merced, made six straight pars on the back nine before a 15-foot birdie putt at the par-4 16th doubled her lead. Two-putt pars on the last two holes capped the victory in her 56th career start.