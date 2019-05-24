Adding two more wins overnight, Woodward-Granger baseball is off to a red hot start. After decidedly winning the opener against Webster City, the Hawks swept their double-bill against Earlham on Thursday, May 23 to improve to 3-0 with wins of 7-2 and 2-1. Neither of the games were as dominant on offense as the 13 runs from Wednesday but continued to showcase W-G’s rising talent and well-rounded roster.

There’s no example better than sophomore pitcher Trevor Simmons who after stealing four bases in Game One, came in to close the night’s second round for his first ever varsity pitching action. That was always part of the larger plan for W-G head coach Eric Evans.

“I told him ever since we started throwing in February, ‘You’re going to be our guy at the end,” Evans said. “‘You throw hard and throw the ball downhill, and if you’re in there, I trust you, and if you met up, it’s on me.’”

Hanging on to the lead with the shutout cut in half, Evans brought in Simmons to relieve junior Jay Dorenkamp after his bid for a no-hitter was ended after six. Once he was pulled, Earlham needed to score once to force the Hawks into batting again.

It’s a situation that can throw veteran pitchers off their rhythm. Simmons didn’t suffer from that weakness though.

“When I come in to pitch, I don’t really care about the outcome as long as I know I’m gonna put my best foot forward to do it,” Simmons said. “Throw hard, throw strikes. Little intimidating for it being the first time but other than that, it is what it is, come out here and did what I needed to.”

He held his cool with the next batter up who drove a line right at the mound. As if nothing happened, Simmons caught it and in a single motion, connected with first base for the tag, ending the game on a double play to grab his first career save on just seven pitches.

“Being athletic was all that was,” Evans said of his new closer, with Simmons adding that “in the moment,” relay plays like his come automatically.

That was all possible because of the fire that Dorenkamp sent for 102 pitches over six innings. In that span, he also fanned six batters. Though, he wasn’t the only pitcher to show off his arm.

In the first half of the evening, junior Caden Easter ran out for five innings and though his bid for a shutout was cut within three innings, put in work striking out nine to just three walks. With a pitch count nearing triple digits, Evans brought in junior shortstop Reese Jamison for relief. Even players on reserve for the bullpen have been able to bring rare efficiency to W-G’s mound — enough that the offense isn’t required to post 13 every game to win.

Simmons isn’t the only young talent walking on the Hawks’ mound either. Sophomore Worth Henry was granted a couple of innings to complete the season opener, and there are even more non-seniors right around the corner ready to step up. From the inside, there’s no shortage of confidence.

“Most of our pitchers are coming out of our juniors but people that are coming in from those lower classes,” Simmons said. “They can hook the ball, they can throw. They know what they’re doing up on the plate and they’re not gonna make mistakes.”