Greene County (2-0)played as if it needed to get to a date Thursday night, sending Perry home after five innings. With the 10-run rule in play, Perry (0-2) was sent packing once Greene crossed double digits in the fifth inning, giving the Bluejays an obvious point in the season to bounce back from now standing at 0-2.

It was all but a perfect affair for the Rams as Austin Delp struck out 11 Perry batters — a rate of 2.2 per inning — in 68 pitches. He averaged just under 14 pitches per inning as well with his only negative stat coming from walking senior catcher Conner Kenyon. As the only Bluejay to get on base, he made the most of his opportunity and stole second base but that was the offense’s limit of the night.

Perry’s evening on the mound went a different direction with only one of Greene’s runs coming off an error, sending the pitching staff’s early-season ERA up exponentially. Though, junior pitcher Avery Meister took in 3/12 inning and can hang his hat on striking out five Rams to just one walk.

This marks the fourth year in a row the Bluejays have lost its opening two games. That also extends to three losses to open the season. A reversal of fortune on Tuesday, May 28 against ADM in Perry would get things on track for a season more in step with the 2015 season when the Bluejays finished with a 15-15 record.