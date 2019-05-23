After the season opener was rained out Monday, that left the Hawks even more anxious to start off in the win column Wednesday on their own diamond. The last time Woodward-Granger won its first game led to a 25 game win streak in 2016. Last season started in the opposite manner, falling behind in the standings. This year looks to be more like the former as W-G ran to a 13-7 win over Webster City on May 22.

As far as starts are concerned, W-G fell behind early on allowing two runs in the first inning and only drawing up one to fall behind 2-1. But the Hawks quickly got their act together with a five-run second inning, never looking back after that.

It was a well-rounded, methodical attack from top to bottom with smart at-bats and baserunning without a star rising above the rest. Senior Joe Rhodes’ two hits were the high for the evening and his double was the only extra base hit, helping drive in three runs.

They relied almost entirely on patience at the plate, lifting their on-base percentage through walks. With 27 at-bats, the Hawks walked six times and had just seven hits, good for an OBP of 0.481, opening up opportunities for almost everyone to score. Of 10 total baserunners, seven scored at least once with juniors Bryce Achenbach and Reese Jamison leading the way with three runs each.

On the opposite end of the game, junior Alex Bice fanned seven Webster City hitters but once Webster’s score ran up to six, Worth Henry was brought in to close out the last 2 2/3 innings. On 76 pitches from Bice and 33 from Henry, they each allowed two hits apiece, with additional runners from Bices’ three walks, leaving him with a good target to improve upon during his next outing.

W-G next plays host to Earlham at the Woodward-Granger Baseball Field on Thursday, May 23 at 5 p.m.