Several Jayette basketball players were recently honored for their efforts in the classroom. The Raccoon River Conference recently released the Soccer Academic All-Conference list.

Carly Anderson, Claudia Varga, Paola Gomez, Jaqueline Guardado, Carly Herrera, Esveidy Hernandez, Molly Luther, Magley Orellana, Odaly Perla, Hannah Peterson, Katelyn Saldana, Kailey Crawford, Cris Gomez, Michelle Tobar all received this honor by becoming a letter winner and obtaining a GPA of 3.25 or higher.

The entire Perry girls soccer team received the IGHSAU Distinguished Academic Team Award, which is given to teams with a combined GPA of 3.25 or higher.