In a three-way tie, the Perry boys soccer team took home the Raccoon River Conference title shared with Winterset and ADM.

Additionally, a number of Bluejays were recently honored for their efforts on the field by the conference.

Luis Guzman, Anthony Velasco, and Ever Tobar were named First-Team All-Conference.

Jehovany Rivera, Tomas Lopez, and Marvin Sarceno were named Second-Team All-Conference. Jonathan Castro earned an honorable mention.