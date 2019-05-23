MEDIAPOLIS — Gabe Zurita seems to have the "clutch" gene.

When the chips are down, the Notre Dame-West Burlington freshman soccer player seems to have a flair for the dramatic.

Zurita was at it again Wednesday night, scoring perhaps the biggest goal of his life. Zurita scored off a beautiful pass from senior captain Sturgis Thornton with 28 minutes, 9 seconds remaining, breaking a tie and send the Nikes to a 2-1 victory over Central Lee in a Class 1A substate final match played at Mediapolis High School.

Third-ranked ND-WB (19-1) advances to play 11th-ranked West Liberty (10-7) in a substate championship match at noon Saturday at Notre Dame's Tackleson Field. The winner will advance to the state tournament May 30-June first at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. West Liberty advanced with a 4-0 win over Holy Trinity in the first semifinal.

Central Lee ends its season with an 11-8 record.

When the going got tough, it was Zurita who once again stepped up and delivered the big strike for his team.

"I just put in more work and focus. The team needs it so I put in the work," said Zurita, whose father, Tomas, is a former Burlington Bees baseball player. "I learned a lot from my Dad. He played soccer, but baseball was his option."

"When we got the goal, we woke up. We just started to wake up. It was just really good for us to have a wake-up call," said ND-WB sophomore midfielder Sam Brueck, whose hustle seemed to energize his team.

Central Lee, which lost to the Nikes by 5-1 and 2-0 scores in the regular season, was the aggressor from the outset. The Hawks carried the play early, putting the Nikes on their heels and taking them out of their game.

"I'd say they got punched in the face pretty hard in the first half. We needed to get energized. Hopefully this is an awakening," ND-WB coach John Wagner said. "I'm a little bit concerned going in. We won a game and we have to be happy with that. We didn't play the best that we can. Nowhere near it. We got into a game we shouldn't be playing. That's going to be difficult as we advance, to try to keep winning. We learned a lesson here. We have to come out with a lot more intensity, try to win the 50-50 balls. Understanding that we have to move the ball quickly. We have to take our chances and be a little more patient on those."

"The effort was phenomenal. We hurt ourselves a little bit as far as technique goes. I think we just got a little too ramped-up at time and just fell apart a little bit. But the effort was great. We always work. We get lost of compliments that way. We're always playing the game hard," Central Lee coach Justin Schau said. "Last year was a big step. We won 10 last year. This year we won 11, but we closed the gap on the better teams and made it very difficult for them to play us. We're junior loaded right now, so we have some good talent coming back."

But it was the Nikes who struck first. Brueck's shot in the box in the 32nd minute of the first half was blocked by the Central Lee defense, but the ball caromed to senior Jonah Marlow, who promptly deposited it in the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.

Central Lee answered back just less than seven minutes later when Morgan Martin scored off a free kick in the box to knot the match at 1.

"We could have put more in. We had opportunities. It was a great game. Yeah, we wanted to win, but this is how substate should be played. It was very competitive. Nobody is blowing anybody out. We played to the last whistle. That's way better than what we used to be able to do," Schau said.

It was just the sixth goal given up by the Nikes all season.

"We were just thinking we needed to come back harder and stronger. That was all. We didn't really think much of it," Zurita said.

"When they scored ... we're a team that doesn't get scored on a lot, so it's a lot different to get scored on. We've never had two goals scored on us. I think with a 2-1 victory, we can't be stopped there. Teams are going to have to score two goals on us to beat us," Brueck said.

The Nikes scored the game-winner 11:51 into the second half. Thornton dribbled the ball into the box and drew the Central Lee defense and goalkeeper Blake Moeller. Thornton then sent a perfect pass to the feet of Zurita, who one-timed the ball past Moeller to give the Nikes a 2-1 lead and renewed energy.

"It was beautiful. It was on point. There was no way he could mess that up, honestly. It was beautiful," Zurita said. "I focus right on the goal and put my foot on the ball."

The game was delayed for 35 minutes due to lightning before the Nikes polished off the last 13:21.

"We just knew we had to get our heads straight. It just really helped having a break," Brueck said.

"I knew Central Lee was going to be tough. They are very physical. They are a very emotional team. They follow their coach to a T. He's very much that way, too. I love how they play. I think this was what we needed. Hopefully this is going to be good for us going forward," Wagner said. "It's something to learn from. That's what's fun about the game. We'll see what happens."

;CL;ND-WB

Shots;5;16

Saves;5;0

Fouls;12;6

Offsides;1;1

Free kicks;6;12

Corner kicks;5;4

Penalty kicks;0;0

Goal kicks;36;7

Yellow cards;1;1

Red cards;0;0

Central Lee;1;0;—;1

ND-WB;1;1;—;2

Scoring

ND-WB — 7:50 first half, Jonah Marlow unassisted. CL — 0:58 first half, Morgan Martin unassisted. ND-WB — 28:09 second half, Gabe Zurita from Sturgis Thornton.

Records: Central Lee 11-8, Notre Dame-West Burlington 19-1.