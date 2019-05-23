Members of the Perry girls track & field team were recently honored for their efforts in the classroom.

The Raccoon River Conference released the Track & Field Academic All-Conference list.

Stephanie Garcia, Lainey Tomason, Rylynn Gilmore, Sydney Helmers, Mary Ann Reisberg, Wendy Escalante, Lanie Fish, Cris Gomez, Isabella Nath, Sandra Perez, Johanna Rodriguez, Jasmine Shriver, Cindy Troung, Kennedy Tunink, and Quinn Whiton all received this honor by becoming a letter winner and obtaining a GPA of 3.25 or higher.

In addition, as a team, Perry achieved a combined team GPA over 3.25 and qualified for the IGHSAU Distinguished Academic Achievement Award.