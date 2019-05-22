NEVADA - Great team defense and cat-like reflexes from keeper Erica Sporrer set up Mikayla Long to be the hero for Nevada against North Polk in a Heart of Iowa Conference girls’ soccer showdown between two ranked teams May 14.

Playing in front of the home crowd at Cub Stadium on senior night, Long converted the winning penalty kick on Nevada’s final attempt in a shootout, capping a 1-0 Cub victory.

After Sporrer made her second big save of the shootout, Long went up to the penalty box on Nevada’s final attempt. The senior kicked the ball to the right side and it slipped by Comet goalie Sydney Anderson to end the game.

“I knew I had the support of my teammates,” Long said. “It was just really fun to end senior night that way.”

J.J. Williamson, Amanda Fortmann and Hannah Thomsen were the other Cubs to convert penalty kicks during the shootout. Katryn Halterman, Autumn Tiedens and Jalen Heintz were the three North Polk players to convert their kicks.

Sporrer was huge in the shootout.

Sporrer stopped the Comets’ Katie Berglund on North Polk’s second attempt. On the fifth and final Comet attempt, Sporrer dove to the right corner to deny Haley Steffen and set up Long’s game-winner.

“I knew I had to make the stop for my team,” Sporrer said. “It was important for my team. I’m glad that I stopped it.”

The shootout occurred thanks to amazing defense by both teams. There were very few good runs on either side of the ball all night, resulting in a scoreless tie through 100 minutes of soccer.

“I thought we had great team defense,” Nevada head girls’ soccer coach Randy Davis said. “We covered each other up well. We made little mistakes here and there, but who doesn’t on a slippery surface. But everybody was there and recovered and we got the ball out. Anytime it goes to overtime at zeros, you’ve got a good defensive game going. There weren’t many good looks for any team.”

Thomsen was a big reason for Nevada’s defensive success. She took advantage of her state-track speed to get back and prevent breakaways by the speedy and explosive Comet one-two scoring punch of Berglund and freshman Landry McCoid.

“North Polk had some strong girls,” Thomsen said. “I think without track, I probably wouldn’t have been able to keep up.”

Sporrer also made some big saves. She stopped shots by Halterman in the final minute of regulation and seven minutes into the first overtime, then made a diving stop in the first minute of the second overtime, followed by a big-time stop on a shot by McCoid.

Fortmann had a shot deflected and Contessa Borwick had a long shot go right to Anderson in the first six minutes of the first overtime for Nevada’s best offensive looks toward the end of the game.

The victory put the Cubs, ranked No. 8 in Class 1A, at 11-3. North Polk, rated No. 7, fell to 10-4.

Nevada 1, North Polk 0 (Nevada wins shootout, 4-3)

NP 0 0 0 0 0 - 0

N 0 0 0 0 1 - 1

Shootout scoring

NP - Katryn Halterman.

N - J.J. Williamson.

N - Amanda Fortmann.

NP - Autumn Tiedens.

NP - Jalen Heintz.

N - Hannah Thomsen.

N - Mikayla Long.