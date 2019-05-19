DES MOINES — Miracle Ailes gazed around Drake Stadium Saturday afternoon after finishing fifth in the Class 3A 200-meter dash at the coed state track meet.

The Keokuk High School sophomore was trying to soak everything in, while at the same time trying to wrap her head around what had just transpired over the last three days.

Ailes, who won the Drake Relays high jump championship three weeks earlier, just had the kind of state meet most girls can only dream about.

Ailes started her whirlwind weekend by winning the Class 3A high jump title on her final jump on Thursday, then added a fourth-place finish in the long jump on Friday.

On Saturday, Ailes surprised herself, finishing third in the 100 in 12.73 and fifth in the 200 in 26.16.

Ailes single-handedly carried the Chiefs to an 11th-place finish in the Class 3A team race, scoring all 25 points herself.

She tried to fully comprehend the magnitude of what she had just accomplished, yet at the same time already was looking ahead to bigger and better things next year.

"I feel pretty good. Coming in I was just really focusing on high jump, but I ended up medaling in everything and I'm really proud of myself. I can't wait to see what I can do next year," Ailes said.

Ailes was especially pleased with her performance in the 100, where she finished only behind Davenport Assumption senior Carly King, a Duke recruit, and Dubuque Wahlert heralded sprinter Libby Wedewer.

"I felt really good because my starts aren't usually the best. That start was probably one of the best I've had this season," Ailes said.

Ailes, limping after the 200, put aside pain in her foot to finish fifth. Wedewer and King, once again, led the way in that event.

"I wasn't feeling it coming around the curve. I felt something pop in my foot. I started to slow it down. At the end I tried to keep going and I passed a girl. It was good. I came in with the fifth-best time and I got fifth. I'm proud of myself," Ailes said.

It was a big day for West Burlington-Notre Dame and its young group of sprinters. After finishing 10th in the Class 3A sprint medley relay in 1 minute, 53.47 seconds with the team of junior Hope Ward, freshmen Amelia Schwenker and Riley Richards and sophomore Sydney Marlow, Stephens came back to place sixth in the 100 in 13.20 despite running into a stiff headwind. The Lady Falcons capped the day by finishing seventh in the 4x100 relay in 50.24 with the team of Ward, Schwenker, Marlow and Stephens.

It all added up to an 18th-place finish in the team race with 13 1/2 points, and the Lady Falcons have everybody back from the athletes that competed this weekend.

"When you see people walking over close to your lane, it definitely makes you nervous. It makes me want to make sure I don't false start or move in any way," Stephens said after watching Ballard's Rachell Newell, who was in the lane next to her in the 100 final, get disqualified for a false start. "It's definitely an honor to be out here competing against Carly King and everybody. It's crazy. It definitely wasn't my best time, but making it to the finals ... there's not much more I can really ask for."

“It was fun. I think in our 4x2 we were really expecting to do better. Getting to come and run another 200 and getting to go again was nice," said Richards, whose brother, Reece, ran on the WB-ND boys 4x100 relay. "It’s only our second time running with these girls, so we were just coming in trying to do our best. Syd is a great 400 runner. We’re hoping to all cut down next year so we can come back again and do better.”

"It was a little nerve-wracking at the beginning. I didn't want to false start. It's the first time a West Burlington team ever made it to the finals in a relay event," Ward said. "We really wanted to break 49, but we always have next year."

New London senior Lexi Brown capped her fabulous career as one of the best distance runners in school history by finishing fifth in the Class 1A 1,500 in 5 minutes, 0.83 seconds.

"It was just a little bit off my school record, like a half a second. I was definitely happy with my race. It's a new PR for me. My one last year was 5:08, so that's an eight-second difference. That's a lot," Brown said. "It's a good way to go out. Now I'm excited to take a break and started training for cross country at SCC."

Alyssa Pfadenhauer's place in Danville girls track folklore already was secured and she added to it with a seventh-place finish in the Class 2A 200 in 27.49.

Yet there was one thing left that Pfadenhauer truly wanted to do before moving on to softball and then college. She wanted to compete on a relay team at state with her twin sister, fellow Danville senior Ashley Pfadenhauer.

The sisters got their wish, teaming with junior Kaley Eisenmann and freshman Jacey Moore to finish 15th in the Class 2A sprint medley relay in 1:55.10.

This had nothing to do with how they placed. It was about sharing one final memory together on the track for the Bears.

"It feels good that I got to make it up here one last time, especially with the girls on the team this year. Since day one in practice we've been pushing each other every day and practicing as hard as we could and became really close this year. I wasn't sure how it was going to be, but I've had a great year and I think they have, too. It's just been a lot of fun," Alyssa Pfadenhauer said. "It meant a lot. We knew we had a shot at districts to get in, but it wasn't a big one. It depended on what other people ran. That night we took two or three seconds off our time. It means a lot to be able to finish off my senior year running with my sister and Kaley and Jacey. It means a lot."

“It’s just a good feeling to finally be up here with her and get to experience something so great with her for once," Ashley Pfadenhauer said. “I’m really proud of her. She pushes really hard. She’s had some injuries, but she’s done a really good job of pushing through and keep going. I’m really proud of her. It was a great experience. I love every part of it, going around with the team and everything. It’s a good way to end my senior year.”

Mount Pleasant finished eighth in the Class 3A sprint medley relay in 1:53.18 with the team of freshman Kenna Lamm, sophomore Karsyn Lamm, senior Lyndi Vantiger and junior Maggie Cristoforo. For Vantiger, who transferred from Mediapolis after her sophomore year, it was the experience of a lifetime.

“We’ve been waiting for this race all week. We didn’t even expect to get in, but we ran really hard at districts and we got in. We wanted to come here and do the same thing and make our last race together count," Vantiger said. “I’m new to this school. I haven’t been here that long. The past two years have been some of the most memorable of our life. It’s been one of the best decisions of my life and I really enjoyed the school, the environment and all the friends I’ve made.”

Burlington's team of freshman Marissa Griffin, sophomore Madison Bunton, sophomore Ariana Baylark and junior Angel Baylark finished 19th in the Class 4A sprint medley relay in 1:54.57. But this group of Grayhounds has their sights set on bigger and better things down the road.

“We worked for this all year. Coming back we wanted to redeem our spot. I think next year we have to work on it again. It was a good race," Bunton said. “It’s amazing. I really love them. We all have a dream to go somewhere, so it’s great to have such a great group of girls to work with.”