SPENCER - The Nevada boys’ golf team is returning to state after winning the Class 3A district meet at the Spencer Golf and Country Club May 16.

Nevada shot a 301 over 18 holes. The Cubs beat a strong Spencer team by five strokes on its home course to take first out of four scored teams, with Spirit Lake coming in third with a 326 and Dallas Center-Grimes fourth with a 335.

“This late in the season the competition always gets better,” Nevada head boys’ golf coach Ryan Brown said. “Every stroke and every decision is that much more important. I am proud of the team effort. All season long we have been fortunate to have different members of the team make contributions. We have a solid lineup of six quality young men.”

Tyler Sansgaard stepped up to lead Nevada individually at the district meet. Sansgaard won medalist with a 71 after shooting nine-hole scores of 37 and 34.

Kyle Linder placed fourth individually for Nevada with a 76. Linder turned in nine-hole rounds of 40 and 36.

Dylan Sporrer and Harold Dobernecker were close behind Linder. They each shot a 77, with Sporrer producing nine-hole rounds of 36 and 41 and Dobernecker 40 and 37.

James Carsrud just missed the scoring cut for Nevada with a 78. He shot rounds of 38 and 40.

Caden Jones also competed for the Cubs. He carded nine-hole scores of 41 and 42 to shoot an 83.

Now Nevada focuses its attention on winning a state title. The Cubs placed second at last year’s 3A state meet.

“The state meet will probably be a shootout,” Brown said. “There are four or five really good teams that have been banging away and throwing down really good scores all season. The fundamentals — putting the ball in play, chipping, putting, thinking well and managing situations — will become that much more important next week.”

The 3A boys’ state golf meet takes place today and Friday at the Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

Final team scores (18 holes): 1. Nevada 301, 2. Spencer 306, 3. Spirit Lake 326, 4. DCG 335,

Nevada (301) - Tyler Sansgaard 37-34-71, Caden Jones 41-42-83, Dylan Sporrer 36-41-77, Harold Dobernecker 40-37-77, Kyle Linder 40-36-76, James Carsrud 38-40-78.